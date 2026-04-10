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West Ham United and Nottingham Forest could both go back for Juventus striker Jonathan David in the summer transfer window after being unable to sign him in January.

The two Premier League sides have been active in the market in search of attacking reinforcements, having attempted to strengthen their forward lines during the January window.

At that time, the Hammers signed Taty Castellanos from Lazio for a fee in the region of £17m, holding off Leeds United, while the Tricky Trees brought in Lorenzo Lucca on loan with an option to buy from Napoli for the remainder of the season, but neither move has fully solved their issues in front of goal.

Castellanos, who signed a deal until 2030, has scored just two Premier League goals in eleven appearances so far, while Lucca has started only one league game under Vitor Pereira and has managed just one goal in seven outings across all competitions.

Nottingham Forest triggering the Italian striker’s €35m option to buy appears unlikely, although Napoli could lower the price to around €20m in an attempt to facilitate a permanent move.

Both Nottingham Forest and West Ham looked at signing David from Juventus in January, but were forced to switch to other options.

Now, with the summer transfer window in sight, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via LazioNews24), both clubs ‘could return to the hunt’ for David.

Club Years Gent 2018-2020 Lille 2020-2025 Juventus 2025- Jonathan David’s career history

With concern that Castellanos and Lucca have not worked out, David remains highly rated by both Premier League sides.

David joined Juventus on a free transfer last summer after leaving Lille, signing a contract until 2030, and had previously attracted interest from Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Canadian has endured a difficult spell in Italy, scoring five goals in 29 Serie A appearances, although his impressive record at Lille, where he is the club’s third all-time top scorer, continues to make him an appealing option.

West Ham and Forest are currently battling against relegation in the Premier League, which could complicate any potential move.

After 31 rounds, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side sit 18th with 29 points, while Nottingham Forest are just four points clear in 16th place.

The Tricky Trees are also competing in the Europa League quarter-finals, having drawn the first leg against FC Porto, with the return leg set to take place at the City Ground on 16th April.

If both manage to stay in the Premier League next season, lifting the Europa League could give Nottingham Forest an edge over West Ham in the pursuit of David.