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Besiktas are looking for a new custodian next season and Wolves captain Jose Sa has been identified as one of the ‘leading candidates’ for the Turkish Super Lig outfit.

The Braga-born goalkeeper spent his youth years with multiple Portuguese teams, including a year at Benfica.

He was at FC Porto for three years, but his spell with Greek giants Olympiacos attracted European clubs and Wolves snapped him up five years ago on a deal worth €8m.

Sa has been a regular at the Molineux club since joining, making 166 appearances for the Old Gold.

In the middle of the current season, he lost his starting spot to Sam Johnstone, but has regained it since December.

The 33-year-old could well though be looking to end his time at Wolves in the summer as the alternative will be Championship football.

Rob Edwards’ men are currently 13 points off safety and have next to no chance of retaining their Premier League status come the season end.

Goalkeeper Age Jose Sa 33 Sam Johnstone 33 Dan Bentley 32 Wolves’ goalkeepers

A host of Wolves stars jumped ship in the winter transfer window and there are likely to be big changes in the summer, with Edwards keen to see business done early.

Now their experienced shot-stopper is attracting transfer interest, with a club from the Turkish top-flight keen on him.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, Sa is one of the leading candidates for Besiktas’ search for a goalkeeper next term.

The Black Eagles want someone to compete with their first choice, Ersin Destanoglu, and believe that Sa would be ideal for that role.

It has been suggested that Besiktas boss Sergen Yalcin has given positive feedback about the Wolves skipper, who the management could look to bring in next term.

Two years ago, the 33-year-old was linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia, but it did not materialise.

His former team-mate Emmanuel Agbadou joined Besiktas in the winter window, and his current team-mate Tolu Arokodare has interest from Turkey; it remains to be seen if he will be tempted to make a move to the Super Lig when the season ends.