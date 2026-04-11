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Dutch legend Ruud Gullit thinks that Italian football just suits Aston Villa loan star Donyell Malen and is of the view that being at Roma is giving him confidence.

Malen was recently pushing his case on the international stage with the Netherlands and featured for the Oranje in friendlies with Norway and Ecuador.

He is flourishing at club level with Roma, who fully intend to trigger the option to buy they have in their loan deal with Aston Villa.

A potential issue which has been flagged is when Roma would need to make the payment by, which may cause a problem with financial fair play rules.

Highlighting Malen’s spell in Italy with Roma, where he has been allowed to play in his preferred position, Gullit insisted that the Aston Villa loanee has adapted well to the style of football in Serie A, which seems to suit him.

“He’s doing very well at Roma”, Gullit was quoted as saying by Italian outlet La Roma 24.

“Sometimes you arrive at a club, the coach gives you confidence, and suddenly everything clicks.

“Malen seems to adapt well to Italian football.”

The Dutchman has so far netted ten times in just 12 Serie A games for Roma and it remains to be seen if Aston Villa are regretting letting him leave.

Club Reign Chelsea 1996-1998 Newcastle United 1998-1999 Feyenoord 2004-2005 LA Galaxy 2007-2008 Terek Grozny 2011 Ruud Gullit’s managerial career

Malen scored a hat-trick on Friday evening when Roma demolished Pisa 3-0 in Serie A, keeping alive their hopes of securing Champions League football for next season.

Gullit believes that Malen always looks dangerous at the moment for Roma and added: “You see it often: a constant threat.

“His game is all about depth: technique, powerful shots, pace.

“In the end, goals count, but in principle, he has it all.”

Malen has now scored more goals than Roma (11) than at Aston Villa (10), despite playing 32 fewer games for the Giallorossi.

All eyes are now on when Roma do trigger the permanent capture of Malen from Aston Villa, giving Unai Emery’s men a financial influx of cash.

It appears highly unlikely that Malen will not be playing his football in Italy with Roma next term.

If Roma and Aston Villa qualify for the Champions League, Malen could well come up against his Villa team-mates next season.