Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund are planning to hold ‘concrete talks’ with Newcastle United target Gregor Kobel as they look to keep hold of the goalkeeper.

The 28-year-old has been a key part of what Dortmund have achieved over the last four-and-a-half years, having joined them from fellow Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2021.

This year, he has prevented the opposition from scoring any goal on 13 occasions out of 28 Bundesliga appearances, leading the charts for the most number of clean sheets.

He has long been of interest to English sides, with Chelsea and Manchester United both being keen on Kobel in 2023.

Newcastle have most recently been linked with wanting to sign Kobel, but they face potential competition from Bayern Munich.

Odysseas Vlachodimos, one of the goalkeepers Newcastle currently have under contract, is out on loan at Sevilla, who want to keep hold of him.

Aaron Ramsdale is only at Newcastle on loan and with Nick Pope turning 34 later this month, the Tyneside club are planning for the future.

Goalkeeper Age Nick Pope 33 John Ruddy 39 Mark Gillespie 34 Aaron Ramsdale 27 Newcastle United’s first team goalkeepers

Landing Kobel though will not be easy as it appears Dortmund are hoping to keep hold of the Switzerland international shot-stopper.

According to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Dortmund are planning ‘concrete talks’ with the goalkeeper over extending his contract.

Kobel is under contract at Dortmund until the summer of 2028, giving Dortmund time to conduct talks to try to convince him to pen a fresh deal.

Though no specific time frame has been set for potential talks, they are believed to be ‘imminent’.

The 28-year-old has never played his club football outside of Germany and it remains to be seen if he might be tempted by the idea of a move to the Premier League with Newcastle.

There are question marks over Eddie Howe’s future at Newcastle given the Magpies’ poor results for much of the campaign and if he departs then it is unclear if the club’s interest in Kobel would go with him.