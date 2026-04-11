New Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has told Conor Gallagher that he wants to see him get back to his Chelsea form, while delighting in the amount of quality he has in the squad.

Spurs are currently in a relegation battle with West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United and have dropped inside the bottom three.

Tottenham recently managed to convince De Zerbi to take over, after showing Igor Tudor the door, and now the man who was sacked by Marseille earlier this season must turn things around.

De Zerbi managed to catch the eye during his time as Brighton boss, though the Seagulls dealt with his departure smoothly and have kept performance levels high.

Spurs have only seven games left to play until the end of the season and will travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on Sunday, as they continue their battle for Premier League survival.

De Zerbi believes he has inherited a squad packed full of quality and revealed that he sees stars such as Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro, Dominic Solanke and Micky van de Ven as key men.

The Italian manager also talked up the young talents he has at his disposal in the shape of Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, Mathys Tel and Xavi Simons.

Competition Appearances Premier League 145 La Liga 51 Championship 45 FA Cup 12 EFL Cup 10 Conor Gallagher’s top competitions by appearances

The Italian made special mention of a player Tottenham signed in the winter transfer window in the shape of Gallagher and wants to see him get back to the form he displayed at Chelsea.

De Zerbi said at a press conference (12:05): “In the last period I watch a lot of games, especially of Tottenham and yes, one thing is to watch the game at home and a different thing is to work with them on the pitch.

“We have very big players, young players [Lucas] Bergvall, Archie Gray, Mathys Tel, Xavi Simons, but anyway we have older players that are important like [Micky] van de Ven. Van de Ven is a crucial player for me, like [Cristian] Romero, like [Pedro] Porro, like [Dominic] Solanke.

“I want to see again the same Gallagher I loved in [his] Chelsea time.

“I think I am lucky because I have a big confidence in my players and their qualities, and for me, my target is to help them play well, to enjoy the ball, because their characteristics are very clear for me.”

Gallagher arrived at Spurs from Atletico Madrid in the 2026 January transfer window after spending just 17 months in Spain, due to lack of game time under manager Diego Simeone.

The 26-year-old has only featured in nine games since his arrival and is yet to score a goal for the Lilywhites.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has admitted he is unsure what to expect from De Zerbi’s Spurs.

De Zerbi will need to hit the ground running though to secure Spurs’ Premier League status and he has been backed by Lilywhites legend Graham Roberts, who has hit back at critics questioning the Italian manager’s commitment to the club.