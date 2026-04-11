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Gordon Dalziel has insisted that what he loves about Tottenham Hotspur talent Mikey Moore is the fact that he has not folded under the pressure of playing for a club such as Rangers.

Rangers beat off Championship clubs to land Moore on loan from Tottenham in the summer, but he struggled to make an early impact under Russell Martin.

Two former players claimed that the teenager had not shown them anything to deserve a place in the starting eleven ahead of academy graduate Findlay Curtis.

However, there has been marked improvement in the winger’s performances since then, giving former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus reasons to believe that Moore has grown in stature.

Dalziel, who himself had doubts about the loanee, believes that the Tottenham academy graduate has done an admirable job in not folding under pressure present at Ibrox.

Reflecting on Moore’s time at the Scottish Premiership club so far, Dalziel said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (15.18): “The pundits as well were saying ‘listen this lad is too young, he’s out of his depth, he shouldn’t be up here’.

“It was the usual ‘oh he is a Tottenham Hotspur player, he is going to go for a lot of money, he is the next big thing coming through in England’.

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“The start of his career at Rangers was very poor.

“What I love about him is the fact that he is a young guy, he could have easily folded there because it is a hard place to play.

“But his performances now are absolutely brilliant.

“Rangers fans love him, he is a big, big player for them.”

Moore has played as many as 40 games for Rangers so far, scoring six goals and setting up three more goals for his team-mates.

The loan stint is his first spell away from Tottenham and he could even finish the season having won the Scottish Premiership title with the Gers.

Moore will be keeping a close eye on events at his parent club, with Tottenham at real risk of being relegated into the Championship.

If that happens, Rangers could be encouraged to think they might be able to keep hold of Moore into next season, especially with the carrot of Champions League football.