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Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has selected his Newcastle United lineup vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League this afternoon.

Howe takes his Magpies side to Selhurst Park under growing pressure and with real question marks over whether he is still the right man to take them forward into next season.

Newcastle have slipped to a lowly 13th in the Premier League table and are now six points off sixth place and five off seventh.

Amid talk that top players may need to be sold, one former Newcastle star has admitted he cannot see Sandro Tonali staying if the Magpies do not qualify for Europe.

It has also been suggested that if the fans do turn decisively against Howe then he would be prepared to quit as boss.

Newcastle head into the Crystal Palace game on the back of two successive defeats, losing heavily in the Champions League at Barcelona and then being beaten at home by Sunderland.

The Magpies continue to be without Fabian Schar, who has had setback and is now out for another month, while Bruno Guimaraes is also absent due to illness

The earlier meeting this season saw Newcastle run out 2-0 winners at St James’ Park.

Aaron Ramsdale is in goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Crystal Palace today, while at the back Howe picks Tino Livramento, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall.

In midfield, where Newcastle will want to dominate, Howe selects Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley and Joelinton, while Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon support William Osula.

Howe may need to shuffle his pack and change his Newcastle United lineup vs Crystal Palace within the course of the 90 minutes and his options off the bench include Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Joelinton, Tonali, Miley, Murphy, Gordon, Osula

Substitutes: Pope, Trippier, Wissa, Barnes, Elanga, Woltemade, Willock, Burn, Ramsey