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Fixture: Manchester United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Manchester United for this evening’s clash at Old Trafford – match preview here.

Leeds booked a spot in the FA Cup semi-final last weekend to further boost confidence at Elland Road, but the biggest job of all is surviving in the Premier League.

Farke’s side are still locked in a battle to stay up and though Richard Keys has insisted he is sure they will survive, the job has not been done yet.

Leeds head to face a Manchester United side on the up under Michael Carrick and also with injury issues, amid Farke confirming that Anton Stach and Joe Rodon are out.

Pascal Struijk has warned about the quality he feels Manchester United have, while Leeds have still only won once away from home in the league this season.

Against that backdrop, Leeds will come into tonight’s Premier League game as underdogs and expected by most to not get anything from their visit.

That would surprise Stuart Dallas, with the Leeds legend admitting he is confident the Whites will take something from the game.

In goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Manchester United tonight is Karl Darlow, while the back three is Pascal Struijk, Jaka Bijol and James Justin.

Farke goes with two wing-backs in the shape of Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

The German boss will want to see Leeds control midfield and in the engine room he has Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, while Brenden Aaronson and Noah Okafor support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Farke needs to shake up his Leeds United lineup vs Manchester United tonight then his options off the bench include Facundo Buonanotte and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Lineup vs Manchester United

Darlow, Bogle, Struijk, Bijol, Justin, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Perri, Byram, Bornauw, Longstaff, Gruev, Gnonto, Buonanotte, Piroe, Nmecha