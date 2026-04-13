Franco Arland/Getty Images

Former Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko has dubbed the Reds a ‘sick team’ and believes they have no realistic path to win the Champions League, unlike their quarter-final opponents Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds welcome PSG to Anfield on Tuesday for their Champions League quarter-final second leg, after a 2-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes in the first leg.

Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored in the first leg to give the reigning European champions a two-goal advantage, but the defeat for Liverpool could have been much heavier.

Arne Slot played a back five, but Liverpool were unable to stop PSG’s fluid attack and a former Premier League star claimed that Virgil van Dijk looked ‘very uncomfortable’ in defence.

Slot also left legend Mohamed Salah on the bench, not even bringing the forward on as one of five substitutes used and despite Liverpool needing a goal.

Liverpool’s defence had no answers for PSG’s forwards and in attack, the Reds failed to register a single shot on target at the Parc des Princes.

Sissoko, who played for both clubs, feels that Liverpool are a great team, but this season the Reds are a sick team, due to their mediocre performances in recent months.

Result Competition PSG 2-0 Liverpool Champions League Liverpool 0-1 PSG Champions League PSG 0-1 Liverpool Champions League Last three Liverpool-PSG meetings

The former Liverpool midfielder claimed PSG are one of the best teams in the world and could hurt the Reds at home as they are still aspiring to win the Champions League once again, while winning the trophy is not realistic for Slot’s side given their current state.

Sissoko told French daily Le Parisien (via Maxifoot): “Liverpool remain a very great team, unfortunately they are a sick team, unlike Paris who can still dream of winning the Champions League.

“Paris are among the best teams in the world with a mindset that allows them to approach matches with a lot of confidence and determination.

“I don’t see them getting complacent in the return leg.

“On the contrary, they will come to hurt them.”

Liverpool bounced back from their 2-0 defeat to PSG with a 2-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League, to keep their top five hopes alive.

Slot will look to carry the victory forward when they welcome PSG to Anfield and hope to secure victory in front of the Kop.

Besides that, Liverpool have had some magical nights at Anfield in the Champions League and an ex-Reds star claims a comeback against PSG is still doable.

Slot though is under major pressure as he has taken Liverpool backwards at an alarming rate despite splashing sums last summer which were never available to Jurgen Klopp.