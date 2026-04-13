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Fixture: Manchester United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13th April, 20:00 UK time

Manchester United welcome Leeds United to Old Trafford this evening in a Premier League clash which is equally important to both clubs.

Leeds’ players should still be rejoicing about their success in the FA Cup, with a semi-final date booked. It is the furthest they have gone in the competition for quite some time and the confidence of that penalty shootout victory over West Ham must be running through their veins.

Hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin has already rejoiced at reaching Wembley, having never done so before with a club side.

However, Premier League is a different ball game altogether. There is still an intense battle to survive and though Richard Keys is sure they will do so, the outcome is not yet certain.

A bit of breathing space has definitely been created due to Tottenham’s serious struggles, but Leeds need to keep picking up points.

Now Leeds must try to get the better of an in-form Manchester United side, something they have been backed to do by one Whites legend who is optimistic ahead of the game.

Manchester United, under Michael Carrick have been raising eyebrows with their performances of late, having lost just one of their last nine league games. They also are fresh not having the additional headache of participating in any additional competitions.

Carrick knows Daniel Farke’s style of football well, having played against him in the Championship last season. He will prepare his team well to counter the pressing game.

However, Leeds’ German manager has been unpredictable at times this season, experimenting with multiple systems.

Even so, Manchester United have a side packed full of quality, as noted by Pascal Struijk in the build-up to tonight’s game.

Carrick is also boosted by the return of defender Lisandro Martinez, who is available for the first time in five games after he suffered a calf injury.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United Leeds United Lammens Darlow Dalot Bogle Maguire Struijk Yoro Bornauw Shaw Bijol Casemiro Justin Mainoo Ampadu Amad Longstaff Fernandes Aaronson Cunha Nmecha Mbeumo Calvert-Lewin Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Manchester United: DWLWW

Leeds United: DDLLD

Key Men

Manchester United

For the home team the key to success will be held by their skipper Bruno Fernandes. He is the creator and someone around whom Manchester United’s game develops.

He leads the charts in terms of overall assists this season and has been involved in 45 per cent of the overall goals Manchester United have created this season. And on him will depend most of the home team’s success.

Yet another important player for Manchester United in the heart of midfield is Brazilian veteran Casemiro. The former Real Madrid player is as efficient in making defensive blocks as he is in rising up to meet the crosses.

He is expected to cause trouble for the visiting team, who like to play free-flowing football down the flanks.

Leeds United

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will be forced into making a number of changes to his starting line-up in the wake of injuries. It is expected to be a changed starting line-up tonight with the onus being for some of the fringe players to stand up and be counted.

Jayden Bogle from the right-side of the pitch can beat Diogo Dalot with pace and deliver the cross that is enough to make the difference. He has won 115 duels for Leeds United this season, 22 of which have been aerial ones.

He has also made 29 interceptions, a few of which can be good on the night.

Their leading striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also expected to play a key role on the night. After finding his shooting boots missing for some time, the 29-year-old brought his goalscoring touch back with two goals from the spot in the FA Cup.

He has reached double figures in terms of overall Premier League goals and yet another one against Leeds’ bitter rivals will do his position with the Leeds fans more good.

Result Competition Leeds United 1-1 Manchester United Premier League Manchester United 0-0 Leeds United Friendly Manchester United 2-0 Leeds United Friendly Last three meetings

Match Prediction

In their current run of form, Manchester United are expected to pose tough challenge for Leeds and the game will be fierce as both clubs need the points.

Manchester United want to make sure there is no chance they can fall out of the top five, while Leeds know that relegation remains a real possibility.

What Farke’s team can do is deny Manchester United’s defenders moments of peace. More bodies inside the opposition box can create panic, allowing the Whites to set cat among the pigeons.

However, on paper, it is definitely going to be a tough ask for Leeds United to stop the Manchester United juggernaut inside Old Trafford.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Manchester United 2-1 Leeds United

Where To Watch?

Manchester United vs Leeds United in the Premier League will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR with kick-off from 20:00 UK time.