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Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has singled out Bojan Miovski for praise, describing the forward as the “ace in the pack” in the Gers attack, and stressing that a return to form in the run-in could prove pivotal.

Over the weekend, in the final fixture before the split, the Ibrox heavyweights travelled to Falkirk, where they were given an early scare after falling 2-0 behind inside the opening half hour before clawing their way back to seal a thrilling 6-3 victory.

A comeback was essential for Danny Rohl’s side, who knew all three points would move them back within touching distance of league leaders Hearts, just a point adrift of the summit.

Two goals from Youssef Chermiti, along with two goals from super-sub Miovski, proved decisive, marking back-to-back games on the scoresheet for the North Macedonian, who also netted off the bench in last week’s 4-2 win over Dundee United.

This season, Miovski has registered 14 goal contributions in 39 appearances for the Gers, with one former Scotland star suggesting his instincts shine when service is right, while another top-flight striker has argued his struggles earlier in the campaign stemmed from not being utilised to his strengths under Rohl.

The centre-forward returned early from international duty with North Macedonia after criticism from head coach Goce Sedloski, and Rae noted that it was important for him to rebuild confidence by getting his name on the scoreboard.

He described him as a natural goalscorer and, in his view, the “ace in the pack,” even when compared with new signing Ryan Naderi, while underlining the importance of his finishing ability.

Club played for Bregalnica Rabotnichki Makedonija Renova MTK Budapest Aberdeen Girona Rangers Bojan Miovski’s clubs

The 56-year-old also remarked there was talk in January of a possible exit due to limited game time, but pointed out that his return of 13 goals as a fringe player is a decent return, with the 26-year-old still able to play an important role in the run-in.

Rae said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (17:06): “I think he came back from the international gathering with his national team, and yes, I think the coach was critical of him, so it was obviously important for him to get amongst the goals, and I think he’s done that.

“I think he could be the ace in the pack, for me he looks to be the more natural goalscorer.

“Now even with Naderi, if he was fit, he looks to me to be more natural finisher.

“So it’s important for him to get goals.

“We said in January it could potentially be him out the door because it wasn’t as if he was getting a lot of game time, and I think he’s currently on 13 goals, which is not bad for a fringe player, if you like, and I think he can play a big part.”

Naderi picked up an injury in the clash with the Tangerines on 4th April, and Rohl vowed to find attacking solutions in his absence, with Miovski hitting form at a crucial moment.

With five matches remaining, Rangers will play just two of those games in front of the Ibrox faithful, and the German tactician will be hoping the former Aberdeen hitman can maintain his momentum when Motherwell visit on 26th April in the first of those home fixtures.