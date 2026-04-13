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Everton defender James Tarkowski has hailed team-mate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for his reliability and consistency throughout the season.

Dewsbury-Hall arrived at Everton from Chelsea in the 2025 summer transfer window, due to lack of game time at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old has made 25 league appearances, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in the Premier League for the Toffees.

Dewsbury-Hall’s arrival has been a bright spot amid a sea of poor Everton recruitment in the view of Richard Keys.

The Toffees are currently eighth in the league, level on points with Brentford and pushing for European football next season as manager David Moyes hopes to bring magical nights to the Hill Dickinson stadium.

In Everton’s weekend encounter against Brentford in the Premier League, he scored in the 91st-minute to end the match in a 2-2 draw.

Tarkowski claimed that Dewsbury-Hall was the correct person in that situation to get the ball as he fancied the 26-year-old to score in the dying moments of the game.

The former England international praised Dewsbury-Hall for his reliability, consistency and scoring massive goals for Everton this season.

Result Competition Liverpool 2-1 Everton Premier League Liverpool 1-0 Everton Premier League Everton 2-2 Liverpool Premier League Last three Everton-Liverpool games

Tarkowski said on Everton’s official website: “The ball dropped to Kiernan, who is probably the one person we wanted to drop to because he’s been so reliable this year.

“He’s been brilliant for us this season.

“He’s scored some massive goals for us, but he’s just so reliable, so consistent.

“I’m glad it fell to him because I fancied him to put it away.”

Dewsbury-Hall came through Leicester City’s academy and following a brilliant 2023/24 season with the Foxes in the Championship, was snapped up by Chelsea.

His game time at Chelsea was limited and moving to Everton has opened the door to regular minutes.

Good performances and a return to form have not gone unnoticed, with Enzo Maresca explaining he had no doubts about Dewsbury-Hall’s quality.

Everton are due to lock horns with Liverpool next in the Merseyside derby on Sunday at home, a game which could be key to their European hopes.

The earlier meeting between the two sides this season, at Anfield, saw Liverpool run out 2-1 winners.