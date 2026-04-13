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Stoke City out-on-loan striker Nathan Lowe has admitted that his weekend brace against Huddersfield Town gave him a huge sense of ‘relief’ and now he is hopeful of building on that.

The Harlow-born attacking talent made his senior debut for Stoke three years ago, but has not been able to make a breakthrough into the first team.

The 20-year-old is currently on his third loan spell away from the Championship club, who rate the ex-England Under-19 international highly.

Lowe attracted genuine attention in his first loan last year at League Two club Walsall, where he scored 18 times in only 30 games in the first half of the campaign.

One Saddlers’ star hailed him as a top future star, who was recalled by Stoke in the second half of the season, and he could not replicate those performances for his parent club.

And one broadcaster claimed that Lowe going back to the Potters shattered his confidence, as he was not given proper chances.

Lowe is currently on his second loan this season, as he was inconsistent for Stockport County, and it has been more of the same for Wycombe Wanderers, but who start him more often compared to Dave Challinor’s side.

Stoke City star On loan at Nathan Lowe Wycombe Wanderers Emre Tezgel Crewe Alexandra Nikola Jojic Radomlje Stoke City out on loan stars

At the weekend, the 20-year-old scored a brace against Huddersfield in a 3-3 draw; his last goal before that came in February, against Burton Albion.

The Stoke talent admitted that his goal drought was ‘unprecedented’ given that he had been starting most of the games for the Chairboys.

Lowe made it clear that when he scored his first goal of the game, he was relieved, and now he is keen to build on the momentum to end the season on a strong note.

“When it [first goal] hit the back of the net, it was a bit of a relief as well”, the Potters loanee told Wanderers TV (2:10) about his performance against Huddersfield.

“I think it’s probably one of the longest runs of not scoring for me and starting games.

“So, it is a bit different when you are coming off the bench, but starting the majority of the games and not having the return that I’d expect from myself – obviously, there are numerous reasons why that could happen, and it’s either you’re hot, or you’re not!

“I think that’s the life of a striker.

“I wasn’t beating myself up too much, but it was a bit unprecedented.

“So, it was nice to get two [goals] today, and hopefully I can build on it.”

Back in his Stockport loan, Lowe stressed that getting regular game-time is like gold dust, which has been plentiful at Wycombe, and he needs to pounce on it to show his talent levels.

Chairboys boss Michael Duff is well aware of how good a finisher the Stoke loanee really is, and with three games to go in the regular League One season, Lowe will look to finish the term with as many goals as he can.

The 20-year-old has 13 goal contributions across his two loan spells this term and it remains to be seen whether Mark Robins will give him a chance next season to fight for a place as the starting number 9 at Stoke.