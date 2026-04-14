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Bayern Munich have not yet made contact with Newcastle United over a possible deal to sign Anthony Gordon in the summer transfer window.

The winger has had a mixed campaign at Newcastle this season, scoring regularly in their Champions League run, but finding it tougher to make an impact in the Premier League.

With Newcastle set to miss out on reaching next season’s Champions League it has been suggested they will need to look at selling one or two of their top stars to balance the books.

The Magpies are currently 14th in the Premier League and Eddie Howe’s future at St. James’ Park is uncertain despite backing from the club’s board.

Gordon is a potential departure and has interest from Arsenal, while Bayern Munich view him as a possible long term successor to Luis Diaz.

However, according to Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), Bayern Munich have yet to make contact with Newcastle over a deal for Gordon, despite being in touch with the player’s representatives.

The 25-year-old could join Bayern Munich in the summer with it suggested that the German club could be looking to pay around €60m for him.

Scored against Barcelona (H) Union SG (A) Benfica (H) Bayer Leverkusen (A) PSV Eindhoven (H) Qarabag (A) – four Anthony Gordon’s Champions League goals this season

Gordon is four years younger than Diaz, who arrived at the Allianz Arena last summer from Liverpool.

In his first season at Bayern Munich, Diaz has scored 23 goals and provided 18 assists in 41 appearances so far.

The England international was previously linked with a move to Liverpool in 2024 summer transfer window and recently, an ex-Premier League star hinted he could look for a move away from St. James’ Park.

It could be a difficult task to lure the 25-year-old away from Newcastle, especially with four years still left on his current contract, depending upon how keen the Magpies are to raise cash.

Gordon will want to finish the season in the best way possible before assessing all his options and making a decision about his future at Newcastle.