Presenter Sam Matterface has deemed Leeds United boss Daniel Farke Manchester United manager Michael Carrick’s ‘Kryptonite’ after the German registered his fifth win against the former Middlesbrough boss.

Despite the gulf in the Premier League standings between the two teams, the Whites were able to get the better of their bitter rivals inside Old Trafford on Monday night, winning the match 2-1.

Farke’s team looked more lethal going forward and could have scored more, but failed to capitalise on several opportunities.

Eventually, though, they ended the match with a better xG and 5.96 per cent more distance covered overall than Manchester United.

It also put a dent in Carrick’s credentials as a manager, handing him his fifth defeat in six games against the German boss and giving a fillip to the Leeds United manager.

Farke has been widely praised for his work as Leeds boss this season, with his ability to adapt catching the eye of one former Whites star.

Terming Farke as Carrick’s ‘Kryptonite’, Matterface said on talkSPORT (13th April, 21:50): “Daniel Farke has proven to be Michael Carrick’s ultimate Kryptonite.

Game Competition Wolves (H) Premier League Bournemouth (A) Premier League Chelsea (N) FA Cup Leeds United’s next three games

“Tactical masterclass tonight. Did really well getting his team on the front foot right from the very beginning.

“They should have been home and hosed. It is going to be the fifth time in the league that he has beaten the Manchester United boss.”

Matterface also took time to refer to Leeds United’s relegation rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, for whom the three points the Whites earned came as a further killer blow.

“If Tottenham thought they were having a bad weekend before tonight, imagine how they are feeling now.

“Because Leeds United, one the teams they thought might slip back into the pack have started to pull away.”

Leeds could well be on course for a hugely memorable season as Premier League survival is now within reach, while they are through to the FA Cup semi-final.

League rivals Chelsea lie in wait in the FA Cup tie, but one Leeds legend has expressed his confidence that the Whites can come out on top.

The Whites have been strong at Elland Road this term, leading Richard Keys to believe they will be safe, but their win at Old Trafford was only their second away from home in the Premier League this term.