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Leeds United out-on-loan winger Largie Ramazani ‘doesn’t have many options’ to stay at Valencia beyond this season as things stand.

The Whites signed forwards to beef up their frontline last summer, following their promotion to the Premier League, which saw the Belgian fall down the pecking order.

Daniel Farke made him available for loan and ex-West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, who is managing Valencia, went all in for the Leeds star.

The Mestalla outfit wanted to include an option to buy in his loan deal, but Leeds refused to play ball as they believed a good season in La Liga would boost his value.

The former Belgian youth international did not make any impact in the first half of the campaign, which resulted in the La Liga club considering terminating his loan deal.

Ramazani, though, turned a massive corner since the turn of the year, as he has become a key player for Corberan’s side.

The 25-year-old wide attacker has five goals and two assists across all competitions for the Spanish side to his name and except for one assist, the rest came in this calendar year.

Game Competition Real Mallorca (A) La Liga Girona (H) La Liga Atletico Madrid (H) La Liga Valencia’s next three games

The Spanish boss is impressed with the Leeds on-loan star, as he hailed the Belgian for his immense mental strength.

His Valencia team-mate, Hugo Duro, has also hailed the Belgian winger, who he described as a ‘spectacular’ player.

Ramazani has become a fan favourite at the La Liga outfit, but according to Spanish daily AS, as things stand, the Leeds loanee ‘doesn’t have many options’ to stay.

The Belgian is on a simple loan at the Spanish club and they will need approval from Leeds to have any possibilities of keeping him for another season; Ramazani is not ready to speak about his future yet.

Leeds are inching closer to Premier League safety with each passing week, and if they stay up, they could look to improve their attacking options next summer rather than going back to players they loaned out last summer.

Ramazani’s current deal runs until the summer of 2028 at Elland Road, and if Valencia make a good enough offer for him, Leeds could be tempted to move him on to strengthen their kitty for the summer window.

How much cash Valencia have to splash though is unclear, while Ramazani’s performances could have alerted other clubs.

Valencia, though, will need to keep their composure in the dying embers of the season, as they are only three points above the La Liga relegation zone.