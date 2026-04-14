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Leeds United out-on-loan winger Jack Harrison has revealed that Fiorentina boss Paolo Vanoli reminds him of Marcelo Bielsa, pointing to similarities in style and intensity.

The 29-year-old made the loan switch to Tuscany until the end of the season, with an option to buy included, after finding himself on the fringes at Elland Road, where he logged just under 450 minutes under Daniel Farke this campaign.

He effectively traded one relegation scrap for another, with Fiorentina sitting as low as 18th at the time of his arrival, but their fortunes have since improved, climbing to 15th following a narrow 1-0 victory over Lazio on Monday.

Since joining La Viola, he has featured in 16 matches under Vanoli and registered three assists, drawing praise from a Fiorentina team-mate as well as a former club figure who highlighted his strength on the left flank.

Harrison etched his name into Leeds United history with a crucial last-minute goal in the 2021/22 season that secured their Premier League survival, while also racking up more than 200 appearances for the Whites, including 154 games under Bielsa.

Drawing on that experience, he pointed to the impact Vanoli has made, highlighting a clear stylistic identity that carries shades of Bielsa while retaining its own distinct edge.

He underlined the intensity and passion evident on the touchline, noting how that energy filters through to the squad.

Club managed Spartak Moscow Venezia Torino Fiorentina Clubs Paolo Vanoli has managed

The 29-year-old winger suggested these traits have been instrumental in Fiorentina’s recent upturn, helping them steer their way out of a difficult spell.

Harrison told DAZN via Lazio News 24: “Yes, I think that since he arrived he has brought a different style; at times he reminds me a bit of Marcelo Bielsa, but he also has his own personal way.

“He certainly has a lot of intensity, a lot of passion for the game and you can see it on the sidelines and in what he transmits to the team.

“I think this has been fundamental for the success of the team lately and to get out of a difficult situation.”

I Gigliati have opened up an eight-point cushion over the bottom three and, with six league matches remaining, Vanoli will need only a handful of results to secure their Serie A status.

Fiorentina’s European hopes remain alive in the Conference League, though they face a steep uphill task in the quarter-finals after a heavy 3-0 first-leg defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The 29-year-old, who has two goal contributions in 12 appearances against the Eagles during his time with Everton and Leeds, will be hoping for something crazy when they host the English side at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday.