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Former Premier League defender Jamie Carragher believes that Leeds United’s first-half performance in their 2-1 win over Manchester United will worry their relegation rivals.

Leeds moved six points clear of the relegation zone with 36 points from 32 games following their win at Old Trafford, their first league win on the Red Devils’ home turf in 45 years.

The Whites were the dominant side in the first half as they pressed intensely, putting the home side under pressure, which helped Noah Okafor score twice within 30 minutes to give Leeds an advantage heading into the break.

The Red Devils showed fight in the second half, but a red card for Lisandro Martinez for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair reduced them to ten men, making the turnaround much more difficult.

Casemiro’s header pulled a goal back for Manchester United, but Leeds held their nerve and secured a massive win at Old Trafford.

Carragher praised Leeds for their style of play, admitting the Whites brought a refreshing approach and energy compared to other teams in the league.

The former defender indicated that Leeds’ dominant first-half performance is one which will seriously concern their relegation rivals.

Result Competition Wolves 1-3 Leeds United Premier League Wolves 2-4 Leeds United Premier League Wolves 1-0 Leeds United EFL Cup Last three Leeds-Wolves meetings

Carragher highlighted the Whites outplayed Manchester United, had strong control in the game and dictated play.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “For the majority of this season, they’ve been a breath of fresh air in the Premier League.

“They’ve been absolutely fantastic. But how they performed in the first half tonight will send a shiver down the spines of everyone in that relegation fight.

“That was a confident performance, coming to the most in-form team at home.

“They didn’t just hang on in a game like that, they absolutely bossed Man Utd in the first half.”

Leeds will next face 20th placed Wolves on their home turf where they will be looking to put on another strong performance in a bid to push higher in the Premier League table.

The Whites will start as favourites and carry a psychological edge, having remained unbeaten against Wolves in their last five Premier League meetings, winning four and drawing one.

With confidence high, Daniel Farke’s side will look to carry the momentum into the final stretch of the season and secure their Premier League status.

Every place higher that Leeds can finish in the Premier League will bring extra financial benefit and boost Farke’s transfer kitty for the approaching summer transfer window.

And the window will surely be key to making sure Leeds can kick on from their performances this season next term.