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Former Liverpool striker David Ngog has warned another of his former clubs in the shape of Paris Saint-Germain that they must remain vigilant ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg at Anfield despite holding a comfortable advantage.

The Reds suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, with goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia giving the Parisians control of the tie.

In that encounter, Arne Slot presented a new approach, opting for a three-man defense setup, a decision that drew criticism, with former defender Toby Alderweireld pointing to Virgil van Dijk’s body language as a sign of discomfort within the system.

Slot reverted to his usual tactics in the Premier League clash against Fulham on Saturday, which Liverpool won 2-0 at Anfield, though it remains to be seen whether he will experiment again in Europe.

Ngog stressed that PSG must remain alert despite their first-leg advantage, as facing Liverpool means the tie is far from settled given their experience in such situations.

He added that the game could quickly turn if the Reds score first, with momentum likely to shift, while also noting that Slot could introduce something unexpected.

Ngog, who started his career at PSG before moving to Liverpool, told French daily Le Parisien: “We must be wary of the sleeping beast.

Club played for Paris Saint-Germain Liverpool Bolton Wanderers Swansea City Reims Panionios Ross County Budapest Honved Zalgiris Clubs David Ngog played for

“The Parisians must remain vigilant, even if the first leg went well.

“Liverpool know these kinds of matches, there is the weight of history even if Paris won last season.

“If Liverpool score first, it can change everything. The scenario will depend a lot on that.

“Slot can also come up with something innovative.”

Liverpool have already overturned a first-leg loss in the Champions League this season, having fallen 1-0 to Galatasaray in the round of 16 in Istanbul before responding with a 4-0 win at Anfield, something they will aim to replicate.

Following the first-leg defeat, former Liverpool star Jason McAteer also said that a comeback remains achievable, especially with the backing of the Anfield crowd.

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique’s side head into the clash with added rest after their Ligue 1 fixture against Lens scheduled for the weekend was postponed to aid preparation.

If the Reds manage to overturn the deficit tonight, it would provide a major boost after an inconsistent season, especially against the defending champions.