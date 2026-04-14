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Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is part of ‘options being put forward’ for Belgian side Club Brugge, who are expected to sign a shot-stopper in the summer.

Meslier made 39 appearances in the Championship for Leeds last season, but was dropped due to a series of errors and his career at Elland Road has never recovered.

The 26-year-old has not played a single minute under manager Daniel Farke this season, with Karl Darlow and Lucas Perri being trusted in goal.

Meslier did attract interest last summer, but stayed put and is due to leave when his contract at Leeds expires this coming summer.

Club Brugge are keen to sign another goalkeeper in the summer as they look for Simon Mignolet’s successor between the sticks.

According to Belgian outlet VoetbalNieuws, Meslier has become a target for the club as he is part of a list of options that have been put forward to Club Brugge.

Joining the Belgian giants could be something which tempts Meslier, but the shot-stopper is sure to have a host of options.

Competition Appearances Premier League 107 Championship 93 Ligue 2 28 Illan Meslier’s top competitions by appearances

The 26-year-old was wanted by Spanish giants Valencia in January and was even contacted by their goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad.

Valencia could well go back for Meslier in the summer, when he will be a free agent and available to move.

Meslier arrived at Elland Road from the French side Lorient in the 2020 summer transfer window and has made 215 appearances for the Whites since then.

He was rated as a huge goalkeeping talent, but has been dogged by a series of errors at crucial times.

Meslier’s next club will have to find ways to ensure that he loses the error-prone nature of his game and the jury is out on whether they will do so.

The goalkeeper has yet to be capped by France at international level, but has played for the country’s Under-21s, first being capped in 2021.