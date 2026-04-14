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New Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi ‘would like to bring’ goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio to N17, but the Italian custodian is fully focused on Juventus at the moment.

The Italian boss has been given a five-year deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but his most important job is to keep the club up in the Premier League.

However, Spurs’ 1-0 weekend loss against Sunderland has put them in the relegation zone with six games to go in the current campaign.

De Zerbi has already made it clear that he has brought in only two people in his backroom staff as he does not want to complicate things for the players.

One former top-flight star has criticised Tottenham’s mentality after going behind in matches and De Zerbi will want to change that, but he does not have a lot of time to do that.

It goes without saying that the majority of the stars at the north London club have underperformed, and the goalkeeping position is not an exception.

Guglielmo Vicario’s performances and decision-making have been concerning and Serie A giants Inter Milan are working to sign him, indicating towards a parting of the ways in the summer.

Goalkeeper Age Mattia Perin 33 Michele De Gregorio 28 Carlo Pinsoglio 36 Juventus’ first team goalkeepers

Antonin Kinsky had horror show in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid and the club are looking for a new custodian.

De Zerbi prefers a ball-playing goalkeeper to execute his system, and according to Italian sports daily Tutto Sport, the Italian boss wants Juventus’ Di Gregorio.

However, the 28-year-old Italian custodian, though, ‘currently only has eyes for the Old Lady’ and is not considering heading to the Premier League.

Tottenham then face needing to convince the goalkeeper to change his stance, if De Zerbi is to get the man he wants.

Di Gregorio was first linked with a potential Premier League back in the 2023/24 season when he was at Monza, as Newcastle United were keen, but the Serie A club did not sell him.

Liverpool also wanted him, but the Milan-born shot-stopper snubbed the Reds and decided to join Juventus.

Mattia Perin has been given chances ahead of him sometimes this term by Luciano Spalletti, but Di Gregorio is categorically the first choice at the Old Lady.

Spurs will need to make sure they stay safe first in the Premier League; otherwise, their summer window plans will take a massive turn if they become a Championship side next term.

Galatasaray’s Ugurcan Cakir is also a Tottenham target, for whom they need to pay a substantial fee, with more clubs keen on the Turk.