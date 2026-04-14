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Steve Bruce is now pessimistic about Tottenham Hotspur‘s chances of staying up in the Premier League this season given the amount of wins he feels they need.

Tottenham’s last win in the Premier League came back on 28th December against Crystal Palace, meaning they have not won in the league in 2026.

They have since been on a steady downward spiral and have now fallen into the relegation zone following the weekend results.

A 1-0 loss against Sunderland on Sunday did them no good, though Pat Nevin believes it will have told Roberto De Zerbi a lot about his players.

The performances of the players on the pitch have drawn sharp criticism from former stars, with an ex-Premier League winger saying that they look fragile on the pitch and have their confidence drained whenever they concede.

With Leeds United, West Ham and Nottingham Forest all appearing on an upwards curve, the onus is on Tottenham to win games and former Premier League boss Bruce doubts they can.

Bruce thinks Tottenham will need to win at least three games to have a chance of staying in the Premier League and on the basis of how hard they find it to get wins, he is pessimistic.

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“When you see that they haven’t won in 2026, which is something like 14 games, then you must look at it and think how on earth they’re going to win three or four out of the last five games?” Bruce said on talkSPORT (13th April, 21:59).

“They simply aren’t going to do it, are they?

“Quite incredible.

“I never thought I would see a team like Spurs, with what they have got, the facilities they have got, the players they have got, in the bottom three.

“That just shows how tough this Premier League is.”

Bruce has substantial experience of managing in the Premier League and his words may only add to the sense of growing alarm at Tottenham.

Dropping into the Championship would likely see a host of players looking to leave the club, before even the financial impact is taken into consideration.

De Zerbi has insisted he is at Tottenham for the long term, regardless of relegation, but going down would be a significant setback to the project the Italian has planned, as well as rule out a range of potential transfer targets.

They have most recently been linked with former Celtic hitman Oh Hyeon-gyu.