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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin does not believe that Everton and Leeds United transfer target Zan Vipotnik is a great footballer, but thinks in time, he can be developed.

Swansea City’s 24-year-old striker currently leads the Championship charts in terms of overall goals scored, having found the back of the net 21 times in 40 league matches.

The number is more than last term’s top scorer, which was Leeds’ Joel Piroe with 19 goals.

Of the goals the Slovenian has scored, two have come from penalties, one from a direct free-kick and four through headers.

Vipotnik’s form has been noted, with a number of Premier League clubs now showing keen interest in signing him from Swansea in the summer.

David Moyes’ Everton, who have a requirement up front, are credited with keenly watching the player’s progress.

Everton have struggled to score goals on a consistent basis throughout the season and a lethal striker will likely be wanted at the Hill Dickinson in the summer.

Leeds, where Piroe is still on the books, have also been linked with wanting to bring Vipotnik in over the summer.

The Whites signed two strikers last summer, in Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but did not pay a fee for either player.

Club played for Maribor Gorica Triglav Kranj Bordeaux Swansea City Clubs Zan Vipotnik has played for

Now on the back of a performance at Manchester United which has been tipped to scare their relegation rivals, Leeds can now start to think more optimistically about the summer.

Whether they will go for Vipotnik remains to be seen, but former hitman Parkin has his doubts over the Slovenia international.

He admits he does not think that the striker is a great player, despite his set piece talents, and believes that there is improvement needed.

“A whole host of Premier League clubs are looking at him, I am sorry, I don’t think he is a great footballer, Vipotnik”, Parkin said on What The EFL (15.15).

“But I like him standing over penalties and free-kicks.

“If I was him, if I could have my time again, getting a little bit more involved, probably improving his hold-up play and then maybe in time he could be a Premier League player.

“Don’t see it right now. But he is a hell of a finisher.”

The chance to join either Everton or Leeds would undoubtedly be one which Vipotnik would jump at, bringing with it the step up to the Premier League.

Leeds signed Piroe from Swansea and are no strangers to doing business with the Welsh side.

The Swans snapped up the 24-year-old from French side Bordeaux in the summer of 2024, with Vipotnik penning a four-year contract in Wales.