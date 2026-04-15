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Former Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo has revealed he is in a good place following his Gers exit and is ready for a new start at Brann.

Matondo arrived at Ibrox from Schalke in the 2022 summer transfer window, but after falling down the pecking order and with limited game time under manager Danny Rohl, he decided to join Norwegian top flight side Brann.

During his time at Rangers, Matondo scored eight goals and provided eleven assists in 70 appearances in all competitions, as multiple injuries forced him to be sidelined from first-team action.

The Welsh winger did win Goal of the Year at Rangers in 2024 for his brilliant equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Celtic, but was unable to perform consistently at the Gers.

The 25-year-old is yet to make his debut at Brann and has been stuck on the bench as an unused substitute in two matches for the Norwegian club.

Matondo revealed it has not been easy for him, especially dealing with multiple injuries in his career, but he is now in a good place at the moment.

The Welsh winger is looking for a new start and he is ready to help Brann do well this season, as they aim for a strong campaign in Norwegian football.

Club played for Schalke Stoke City Cercle Brugge Rangers Hannover Brann Clubs Rabbi Matondo has played for

Matondo, reflecting on his injury woes at Rangers, told Norwegian daily Bergensavisen: “It has not been easy with the injuries, but that is life.

“I have had both ups and downs in my career, but now I am in a good place.

“It will be a bit of a new start, but I am sure I can help the club and do well here.”

Rangers have a host of attacking options at their disposal, including Mikey Moore, with one former Ger recently insisting if they do win the Scottish Premiership title then he will have a big part to play.

The Gers will have to hope they made the right call in letting Matondo move on as he would have been another attacker for Rohl to call for during the run-in if needed.

Matondo left Ibrox in search of regular game time, which he might be able to get at Brann under Icelandic manager Freyr Alexandersson.

It remains to be seen if he rediscovers his form to such an extent that Rangers come to regret letting him go in the future.