“I’m much better than before.”

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Rangers winger Oscar Cortes has admitted that he wanted to stay in Europe, but things were not working out, eventually leading to his loan departure for Argentine outfit Huracan, where he feels much better.

The 22-year-old initially joined the Ibrox club from Lens in February 2024 on a temporary basis, with a former Rangers star quickly urging Gers fans to get excited about the Colombian, before the move was made permanent for a fee of £4.5m in the summer of 2025.

Cortes found regular starts hard to come by with the Gers and was allowed to join Sporting Gijon on loan during the 2025 summer transfer window.

His time in Spain proved equally frustrating, with questions raised over whether the Sporting Gijon coach had any real confidence in him as the real reason behind his lack of game time.

While a managerial change at the club offered a glimmer of hope, his situation failed to improve and Rangers ultimately terminated his loan in Spain and arranged a new temporary deal with Huracan in search of consistent game time for Cortes.

The winger has now opened up on the circumstances surrounding his departure, acknowledging that despite his desire to make a success of his time in European football, the situation had become untenable.

The Rangers loanee admitted that he was pleased to learn of the interest from Huracan and viewed it as a positive development during a difficult period in his career.

Club Appearances Millonarios 28 Rangers 21 Huracan 12 Sporting Gijon 8 Lens 4 Oscar Cortes’ appearances by club

He revealed that he took a proactive role in the transfer by personally negotiating with the manager to ensure the move was finalised.

The Colombia international noted that the change of environment has left him feeling in a much better position than he was prior to the move.

Cortes was quoted as saying by Win Sports: “My intention was to stay in Europe, but things were not working out.

“When I found out that Huracan wanted me, it was a nice thing.

“I did everything I could to get to Huracan; I spoke with the manager, I made the decision, and it was the best thing I could have done.

“I’m much better than before.”

Cortes remains under contract at Ibrox until 2029 and Rangers will be monitoring his progress closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

The club must now decide whether the player has a long-term future in the first-team squad or if a permanent departure will be sought following the conclusion of his loan stint.