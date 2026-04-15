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Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has warned that a battle awaits Arne Slot’s side when they make the trip for Sunday’s Merseyside derby, highlighting that Everton are set to transform the Hill Dickinson into a cauldron of atmosphere.

The Reds head into the clash on the back of a heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at home, losing 2-0 in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals and 4-0 on aggregate, which sealed their exit from the competition.

A top-five finish secures qualification for Europe’s premier competition next season, with Liverpool currently occupying one of those spots and six games remaining.

Liverpool’s task is far from complete, as they will need to sustain good form, particularly with sixth-placed Chelsea breathing down their neck, just four points adrift in the race for Champions League qualification.

Their rivals Everton also arrive with European ambitions of their own, sitting eighth and level on points with Brentford, who currently occupy the Conference League qualification place on goal difference.

The Toffees come into the fixture on the back of a 2-2 draw with the Bees, having suffered just one defeat in their last five league outings.

Thompson looked ahead to the upcoming derby, suggesting Liverpool may find themselves under pressure and stressing the importance of stepping up in a high-stakes encounter.

Result Competition Liverpool 2-1 Everton Premier League Liverpool 1-0 Everton Premier League Everton 2-2 Liverpool Premier League Last three Liverpool-Everton meetings

He pointed out that it will mark the first big derby at the Hill Dickinson and cautioned that the contest will unfold in a fierce, cauldron-like atmosphere driven by the Everton faithful.

The 72-year-old also highlighted their rivals’ push for Europe, adding that Liverpool must be fully prepared and ready for what he expects to be a demanding match.

Thompson said on LFC TV’s Reaction (42:25): “I know we’re going to be down, but it’s one of those games where you know you’ve got to step up again.

“You’ve got to go because this is Liverpool Football Club.

“It’s a big derby.

“It’s the first one at the Hill Dickinson and we need to go there and be prepared because it’s going to be a battle.

“Their fans are going to make it a cauldron of atmosphere.

“They are enjoying a good season and they want it to be a little bit better.

“We’ve just got to be ready for it.”

Liverpool backed Slot heavily in the summer window, bringing in Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez in a recruitment drive that surpassed £400m, a strategy that drew scrutiny from Marseille’s president, who warned that spending alone does not guarantee success.

Pressure has mounted on the Dutchman, who failed to secure silverware this season, with Champions League qualification now crucial amid growing doubts over his long-term suitability.

With Liverpool managing just one win in their last four, a positive result against Everton could ease some of that pressure, making the derby a key opportunity to regain momentum heading into the run-in.