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Leeds United loan star Largie Ramazani has emerged as one of only three players spared from Valencia fans’ collective wrath after another La Liga loss for Los Che.

Ramazani was signed for around €11.7m in 2024 by Leeds as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who had departed to West Ham United.

The summer signing from Almeria went on to have an injury-hit season during Leeds’ promotion-winning campaign, as boss Daniel Farke hinted that Ramazani might still not be meeting certain ‘things that are not negotiable’ while praising him for his ‘touch of magic’.

After being an unused substitute on the opening day against Everton, Ramazani was shipped back out to La Liga, with Leeds feeling the winger was not ready to make a contribution in the Premier League.

Despite garnering praise from Valencia team-mate Diego Lopez, Ramazani had a difficult start to his loan spell, with injury playing no small part in his struggles.

By January, Ramazani had clocked only 133 minutes of football with Valencia, as the Los Che were said to be ‘exploring options’ to terminate his loan deal early.

Ramazani stayed put, and his fortunes turned after he came on near the end of normal time against Espanyol to score an injury-time winner, in late January.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Valencia boss Carlos Corberan hailed Ramazani for his impact in a loss against Real Madrid, and later for mental fortitude after having had to retake a penalty against Osasuna.

Ramazani has also strengthened his personal relationships at Valencia, as Hugo Duro praised him for being ‘spectacular’ defensively.

The Belgian has so comprehensively turned around his form that he is now a regular starter for Corberan, as all five of his goals, with four leading to victories, coming in the second half of the season.

Ramazani started and finished Valencia’s latest fixture, a 1-0 loss in La Liga to 18th placed Elche.

The result leaves Valencia in 14th, but they remain only three points above Elche and six above Levante in 19th.

Ramazani though was one of the few players to emerge unscathed from the game, with the fans choosing not to turn their ire towards him.

According to Spanish reporter Julian Burgos via Diario AS, Ramazani, along with former West Ham midfielder Guido Rodriguez and Eray Comert, was one of only three players to applauded, as even Corberan was not to be spared from the fans’ anger, being asked to resign.

Interestingly, none of the three players’ futures at Valencia is secured beyond the summer.

Rodriguez, who made a significant financial sacrifice, as the deal ‘had to be done quickly’ with the World Cup on the horizon, is contracted only until the summer.

Comert’s contract likewise expires in a few months, while Leeds insisted on not including a buy option in Ramazani’s loan deal despite Valencia’s preference.

Valencia travel to 15th placed Mallorca next week in what will be a crucial fixture in the relegation battle.

Mallorca will be without Leeds loan star Mateo Joseph, who has had to have surgery on a cruciate ligament injury.

Ramazani will want to further endear himself to the fans, as the Whites will be proud from afar of the progress he has made while avoiding further injuries.