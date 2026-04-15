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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin is of the belief that West Brom will keep PSR concerns firmly at arm’s length, despite the threat of a possible points deduction should they be found guilty, with just four Championship games left to navigate.

The Baggies have been rocked by allegations of a potential PSR breach, which they firmly deny, and now face an anxious wait for the outcome, with a possible points sanction this season if the claim is proven.

However, any punishment is expected to be relatively light, especially compared with Leicester City’s six-point deduction and Sheffield Wednesday’s 18-point penalty, both of which have left the pair in relegation trouble.

The Foxes sit 23rd, Sheffield Wednesday bottom after their relegation to League One was confirmed in February, while the Baggies are just above the drop zone, holding a two-point cushion.

In the summer, the club initially placed their faith in Ryan Mason, but after he failed to make the desired impact, the baton was passed to another untested manager in Eric Ramsey.

Ramsey also struggled to reverse fortunes, going nine games without a win before being relieved of his duties, paving the way for James Morrison to step in as interim head coach until the end of the season, despite suggestions that a more experienced appointment may have been the wiser course.

Parkin suggested the squad are likely to keep things compartmentalised, with any talk of a possible points deduction only coming into focus once survival is secured, especially for those expected to stay beyond the season.

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He added it is unlikely to affect performances on the pitch, while also suggesting that unless Morrison maintains positive results, his role may remain temporary, stressing that the uncertainty is not currently impacting the club’s day-to-day work.

The 45-year-old said on the Championship Score Prediction Show (13:14): “No, not ideal, but they’ll be able to park that.

“The lads obviously, you may start thinking about that when your survival is assured, if that’s to be the case.

“The ones that are going to be there next season.

“But for now, no, I don’t think that influences anything that goes on on the pitch or even at the training ground really because, unless he continues in this same vein, it may just be a temporary solution with the manager as well.”

Morrison has taken charge of eight games for West Brom this season without suffering a single defeat, currently riding a seven-game unbeaten run in the league, prompting Parkin to suggest the gamble on the young manager may have paid off.

West Brom face trips to Preston North End, Watford and the Owls on the final day of the season in their remaining fixtures, with Ipswich Town the only home fixture at the Hawthorns on 25th April.

It remains to be seen whether any points deduction is enforced at this late stage of the campaign, but maximising returns from the remaining matches will be the clear priority for the Baggies.