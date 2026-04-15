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Rangers forward Bojan Miovski insisted that his side’s character is not in question following the come-from-behind win at Falkirk.

The Light Blues staged a remarkable comeback from two goals down to score six in a chaotic nine goal thriller against Falkirk, moving within a point of Hearts in the Scottish Premiership title race.

The Gers were 2-0 down after 26 minutes, but the Ibrox side showed determination and scored their first goal of the game in the 42nd minute, opening the floodgates.

Tochi Chukwuani and Nicolas Raskin scored a goal each, while braces from Youssef Chermiti and Miovski ensured that Rangers secured a 6-3 win at Falkirk.

The win on the final matchday before the split highlighted the Gers’ great run of form in the Scottish Premiership as they have remained unbeaten in their last five league outings.

The Macedonian international emphasised his side’s character, suggesting that their ability to respond in tough situations has been proven on multiple occasions throughout the season.

The 26-year-old striker stressed the need to be consistent and take one game at a time, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the Scottish Premiership.

League played in Macedonia First League Hungarian NBI Scottish Premiership La Liga Leagues Bojan Miovski has played in

Mivoski pointed out that while the win was important, the focus now shifts to being ready for the decisive five games.

Speaking to Rangers TV, Miovski said: “I think we have shown our character a lot of times this season, it is not even in question.

“We know this league, it is going to be game by game.

“We have won these three points but now we go away to a camp and have to be ready for the last five games.”

Rangers play the first of their five post-split fixtures at home to Motherwell, where the Gers will be determined to start strong in the final stretch of the Scottish Premiership.

Motherwell have been a breath of fresh air with their football this term, leading to boss Jens Berthel Askou being backed as the next manager of Celtic.

Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus feels he should be top of Celtic’s list, while ex-Rangers man Gordon Dalziel has talked up his ability to think outside the box.

Gers boss Rohl will have to tactically pit his wits against Askou in what will be a crunch match.