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Rangers out-on-loan striker Danilo has urged his side to show character and passion ahead of NEC Nijmegen’s Dutch Cup final against AZ Alkmaar on Sunday, as the club aim to make history by lifting the trophy for the first time.

Danny Rohl did not appear to favour the Brazilian, who slipped down the pecking order at Ibrox, ultimately sanctioning a loan move with an option to buy to the Dutch side after his parent club secured the signing of Ryan Naderi on deadline day.

In a Rangers shirt, the 27-year-old made 28 appearances this season, scoring four goals, before making the switch to the Netherlands, where he has since featured in seven matches, with NEC Nijmegen’s sporting director describing him as hungry to succeed.

Danilo netted his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw against Feyenoord over the weekend with a strike in stoppage time, with the Gers loanee admitting it came as a relief to get off the mark.

Last month, NEC Nijmegen booked their place in the Dutch Cup final with a 3-2 victory over PSV, marking the fifth time they have reached the final, though they have yet to lift the trophy.

Reflecting on his experience of playing in the Johan Cruyff Shield final with Ajax in 2021, which ended in defeat, Danilo described Sunday’s clash against AZ Alkmaar as a special occasion.

He expressed hope of securing a different outcome this time, calling on the squad’s character and passion to drive them forward, and added that the team are determined to achieve their aim of lifting the cup.

Club Years Ajax 2018-2022 Twente (loan) 2020-2021 Feyenoord 2022-2023 Rangers 2023 NEC Nijmegen (loan) 2026- Danilo’s career history

The Rangers loanee was quoted as saying by ForzaNEC.nl: “That is a special match

“I have played a final with Ajax before, but we lost.

“Hopefully, I can win one this time.

“We show character and passion as a team.

“Hopefully, we can achieve something great together and win the cup.”

NEC Nijmegen have enjoyed an impressive campaign and currently sit third in the Eredivisie, leaving Champions League qualification firmly within reach.

The Brazilian forward has not featured during the club’s run to the Dutch Cup final, though his weekend strike in league action could hand head coach Dick Schreuder a selection decision ahead of the showdown.

Since Danilo’s arrival from Feyenoord in 2023, the 27-year-old loanee has endured an injury-disrupted spell at Ibrox, limiting his impact to 77 appearances, in which he has recorded 17 goals and eleven assists.

It remains uncertain whether the Dutch side will sign him permanently or if a return to Glasgow is on the cards, where Danilo remains under contract with the Gers until 2028.