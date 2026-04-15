Richard Keys believes that Leeds United’s trip to Manchester City at the Etihad earlier this season was the turning point in their campaign after they moved closer to securing Premier League survival.

Daniel Farke’s side picked up a huge three points at Old Trafford on Monday night, recording a 2-1 win over Manchester United to earn their first league victory at the ground in 45 years.

The result also marked Farke’s fifth win over Michael Carrick in six meetings, with presenter Sam Matterface describing the German as something of a kryptonite figure for the Manchester United boss.

It was just Leeds’ second away win in the Premier League this season, with their only previous success on the road coming against Wolves at Molineux back in September.

The Peacocks had a tough contest against Manchester City in November at the Etihad, where they fought back from two goals down to level the game before eventually losing to an injury-time winner from the Citizens.

Notably Farke switched tactics mid-game, implementing a three at the back system he has since largely stuck to in the Premier League.

After that match, Farke’s side went on a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, including a win against Chelsea and draws against Manchester United and Liverpool, having taken a point from both meetings against the latter.

Statistic Number Games 16 Wins 2 Draws 7 Losses 7 Leeds United’s away PL record this season

Keys believes the Whites’ display at the Etihad marked a key moment in their season, despite the defeat, pointing to the performance levels as evidence of what they can produce against top opposition.

He added that the win at Old Trafford reinforced that progress, describing it as one of Leeds’ strongest away displays of the campaign, even though he had previously highlighted home form as the key to survival.

Keys wrote on his blog: “I was really pleased to see Leeds get the win at OT that secures their PL place.

“I said it would be home form that kept them up, but that was an ‘away’ performance as good as they’ve put in.

“City wasn’t bad earlier in the season, but they got nothing out of that game.

“I think it was the turning point in their campaign though.”

Following the victory, Leeds have strengthened their position in the table and now sit six points clear of Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy 18th place on 30 points.

The battle over who will be in the Championship next season remains tight, with Nottingham Forest in 16th just three points above Spurs, while West Ham United are only two points further ahead.

The Whites must still navigate tricky away fixtures against Spurs and the Hammers, but the win at Old Trafford has given them momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.