Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

PSV Eindhoven have made contact over a potential move for Rangers star Youssef Chermiti, but how much the Gers would want has emerged as the ‘main obstacle’.

The 21-year-old joined Rangers last summer for a fee which could reach £10m from Everton, signing a contract until 2029 after the Glasgow outfit opted for a permanent deal instead of a loan.

Chermiti endured a difficult start to life at Ibrox, waiting nine matches for his debut goal, but has since picked up form as the season has progressed under Danny Rohl.

The Portuguese striker has scored eleven goals and has registered three assists in 36 appearances across all competitions, making him Rangers’ third-highest scorer this season.

Seven of his goals have come in his last eight matches, underlining his rapid development and growing importance to the side as they chase the Scottish Premiership title.

Chermiti also scored a hat-trick against league leaders Hearts in February in a 4-2 win and former Scotland star Andy Walker noted that he has the traits to deliver on big occasions, something he backed up with a brace against Celtic two weeks later.

Now there is interest from the Netherlands in the shape of PSV Eindhoven, who have already sealed the Eredivisie title this season.

According to Africafoot, PSV Eindhoven have already been in touch with Chermiti’s representatives as they explore a swoop.

Attacker Age Ruben van Bommel 21 Ricardo Pepi 23 Couhaib Driouech 23 Alassane Plea 33 Esmir Bajraktarevic 21 Dennis Man 27 Myron Boadu 25 PSV Eindhoven’s attacking options

However, PSV Eindhoven are facing a significant hurdle in their pursuit, with Rangers determined to maximise the striker’s rising value and it is suggested that the ‘main obstacle’ is the ‘substantial transfer fee’ which the Scottish side would want.

Rangers paid big money to sign Chermiti and likely want to make a big profit when they do agree to let him move on, backing up their player trading model.

Interest in Chermiti is not new, as the Gers rejected a bid from Fenerbahce in January, and it remains unclear whether the Turkish side will return in the summer.

PSV Eindhoven may hold more talks soon, but both Chermiti and Rangers are currently focused on the Scottish Premiership, where they sit second, just one point behind after the split.

Chermiti’s fellow forward Ryan Naderi has already been ruled out for a period of time, increasing the striker’s importance in the run-in, and if he helps deliver silverware, Rangers could become even more reluctant to sell.

There is also a significant sell-on clause for Everton in any future transfer of Chermiti, which could further influence the final fee in negotiations.