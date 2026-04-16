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Fenerbahce are ready to match the wage demands of Marco Senesi, who is being chased by Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

The Argentinian central defender began his career with San Lorenzo in his homeland and moved to Europe back in 2019, joining Dutch giants Feyenoord.

He had an impressive first year at the Eredivisie side and attracted English attention back in 2020 as Leeds United were keen on him.

In the 2021/22 season, Brighton and Newcastle United wanted to bring Senesi over to England, but a move did not materialise.

In the summer window of 2022, Premier League outfit Bournemouth paid €15m to Feyenoord to sign the Argentine centre-back on a four-year deal.

The Cherries have established themselves as a comfortable mid-table Premier League side over the years and Senesi has been one of the most consistent performers.

He is a key player for Andoni Iraola because of his ability to play line-breaking passes from the backline, but his current deal expires at the end of the term.

Club Years San Lorenzo 2016-2019 Feyenoord 2019-2022 Bournemouth 2022- Marcos Senesi’s career history

He has shown no desire to sign a new deal at the Cherries, and a host of clubs, including Spurs and Liverpool, are keen on signing him as a free agent when the current campaign concludes.

Super Lig club Fenerbahce are also interested in signing Senesi and, crucially, are ready to meet his salary demands, according to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor).

It has been suggested that the Bournemouth defender wants a yearly salary worth €5m every year, and the Yellow Canaries are ready to match that number as they will not have to pay a fee for him.

Spurs could lose their starting centre-back duo of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven when the season ends and they have been tipped to look for fresh faces in their backline.

Romero and Van de Ven have both been linked with several sides and Tottenham look to believe Senesi’s Premier League experience and quality could fit them perfectly.

However, they will need to ensure their Premier League status first and Richard Keys cannot believe that Tottenham have ended up in a relegation battle.

Liverpool have struggled with a leaky defence for the whole season and may feel that a player of Senesi’s quality is too good to miss out on given his contractual status.

However, whether the Reds will make a move for him in the summer could depend on Arne Slot’s future, as the Dutchman’s position at Anfield is far from secure.

Whether the 28-year-old will remain in England next season or be tempted to make a move to Turkey remains to be seen.