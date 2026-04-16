Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Arsenal linked Christos Mouzakitis is now on Juventus’ list, as the teenager’s agent met the Old Lady legend Giorgio Chiellini in the last few hours.

The Villa Park outfit are heading the right way to secure Champions League football for next season, as they currently sit fourth in the Premier League table.

Unai Emery’s side are also doing well in the Europa League as they have one foot in the competition’s semi-final, and Bologna star Jonathan Rowe dubbed them a ‘top-class club’.

The Birmingham-based club have some upcoming PSR issues they need to face ahead of the summer window, but have some transfer targets they want to bring in.

Recently, they have shown that they are focused on bringing in young players to Villa Park to secure their long-term future.

Brian Madjo and Alysson’s inclusions have shown Aston Villa’s interest in top-rated youngsters, and recently, they have been linked with in-demand Bosnian Kerim Alajbegovic.

However, they are facing ‘serious’ Serie A competition for the teenage Bosnian, who is set for a summer return to Bayer Leverkusen.

Level Caps Greece U16s 3 Greece U17s 5 Greece U19s 3 Greece U21s 3 Greece 9 Christos Mouzakitis’ Greece appearances

Another European midfielder is on Aston Villa’s radar in the shape of Olympiacos’ highly rated star, Mouzakitis.

However, the Villa Park club are facing competition for the Greece star, who is now being chased by Juventus, according to Italian sports daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato Web).

It has been suggested that Juventus’ director of football, Chiellini, met Mouzakitis’s agent in the last few hours.

Premier League giants Arsenal are also in the race for the Greece international, whose performances are getting traction.

The 19-year-old midfielder can play anywhere in the centre of the engine room; he came through Olympiacos’ youth system.

Mouzakitis has already played 72 senior games for the Greek giants, registering quite a few games in the Champions League and in the Europa League.

His contract runs for three more years at the Greek club and it remains to be seen if they will be prepared to let go of the highly rated teenager in the next summer window.