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West Ham United defender Konstantinos Mavropanos could be on his way out of the London Stadium in the summer, with interest arriving from the Bundesliga.

The Greek centre-back has been a key part of West Ham’s topsy-turvy ride this season, featuring in 25 of their 32 league games, missing four with a thigh muscle injury.

However, with West Ham’s Premier League future hanging in the balance, Mavropanos is also facing an uncertain future at the London Stadium.

His sale could mean a significant financial gain for the Hammers, who have been tipped to come out on top in the race for relegation by one former top flight star.

Mavropanos is drawing attention as, according to Sky Deutschland, there have been ‘initial indications of interest’ from clubs in the Bundesliga.

It is suggested that Mavropanos could bring in a fee of €30m for West Ham if he does leave the London Stadium this summer.

Mavropanos, it is claimed, is open to a move to another club if it represents a step up in his career.

League Level Greece Super League 1 Premier League 1 2. Bundesliga 2 Bundesliga 1 Leagues Konstantinos Mavropanos has played in

What happens with the defender could be hugely influenced by whether West Ham can survive in the Premier League this season.

If the Hammers are relegated, Mavropanos is likely to be even keener to exit in the summer window.

Last summer, Mavropanos was linked with a move to Serie A outfit Fiorentina and it remains to be seen if they might show interest again in the 28-year-old.

Mavropanos has never in his career played Champions League football and the lure to do so could be an attractive proposition for him.

In Germany, the 28-year-old has played for Nurnberg and Stuttgart, having headed to the country when he left Arsenal, initially on loan.

Stuttgart currently sit third in the Bundesliga and are on course to secure Champions League football for next term.

It is unclear though which Bundesliga sides have already started to test the water over a possible swoop for the Greek and just how open West Ham are to it.