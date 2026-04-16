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Rangers and Wolves target Silas Andersen is still on 1. FC Koln’s list as a potential replacement for Eric Martel, whom Celtic want.

The Gers signed Tochi Chukwuani to beef up their defensive midfield options in the winter window and he has impressed at the Glasgow club.

One former Rangers star hailed the Dane for his desire to move up the pitch and progress the play, after being pleased with his impact.

BK Hacken’s Andersen was a target for the Gers and they made an enquiry for the 21-year-old, but a move did not go through.

The physically astute defensive midfielder is still a target for the Gers, alongside Premier League relegation battlers Wolves, who are keen on him.

The young Dane is wanted by a host of European clubs for his performances and one of his old suitors are back in the race for Andersen.

According to German daily Express, German outfit 1. FC Koln have the 21-year-old on their radar for the summer transfer window.

Interested club Country 1. FC Koln Germany Trabzonspor Turkey Rangers Scotland Wolves England Interested in Silas Andersen

In the winter window this term, BK Hacken rejected an offer from the Billy Goats, but the interest has not died.

The Cologne-based Bundesliga side could lose their star midfielder Martel when the season ends, as his current deal expires with the club at the end of the current campaign.

Scottish giants Celtic are keeping a close eye on Martel’s situation, but the race for the German has been dubbed as a difficult one.

The defensive-minded German is reluctant to extend his deal at Koln, who could make a move for the 21-year-old Dane to replace Martel.

Hacken gave Andersen a new deal only last month, which has put the Swedish club in a strong position to demand a sizeable fee for the Denmark Under-21 international.

Super Lig side Trabzonspor are also looking to sign the Hacken star in the summer and they have a price in mind they want to pay for him.

However, it appears the Black Sea Storm will not have their way if they want Andersen, who is being eyed by a host of big-name European clubs when this season ends.

1. FC Koln’s approach to Andersen, though, could well be based on Martel’s decision, as the German outfit are still trying to convince him to sign a new deal.