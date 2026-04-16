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Leeds United loanee Max Wober is continuing his recovery, training individually at Werder Bremen’s training ground ahead of the weekend’s derby clash with Hamburg.

Wober, since his arrival from Elland Road in the summer, has started just one game for Werder Bremen, coming in the German Cup back in August, with his campaign repeatedly disrupted by a hamstring problem and ongoing muscle issues.

Despite admitting he had been training through pain, the Austrian centre-back travelled with his national team last month for international friendlies, but was forced to withdraw from camp due to persistent discomfort.

The 28-year-old has been no stranger to the treatment room, having also spent a significant spell on the sidelines last season, making just nine appearances in Leeds’ Championship-winning campaign.

Wober has endured a testing spell in England, featuring only 28 times across all competitions in a Leeds shirt, with his current loan marking a second temporary departure from Yorkshire since his arrival in 2023.

Die Werderaner face a fight on their hands to secure Bundesliga safety, sitting 15th in the table and just three points above the drop zone with five matches remaining.

Next up is a crucial north derby against Hamburg at the Weserstadion, with Daniel Thioune’s side keen to ensure there is no repeat of the reverse fixture in December, which slipped away late in a 3-2 defeat.

Country played in Austria Netherlands Spain Germany England Countries Max Wober has played his football in

According to Werder Bremen’s official website, the Leeds loanee is continuing his recovery on an individual programme as his side prepare for the clash with Die Rothosen.

Back in October, the 28-year-old insisted he was working hard to regain full fitness and make a meaningful impact for the German side, though he has yet to return to full match sharpness.

Austria have secured their place at the World Cup, with the 31-cap international aiming to break into Ralf Rangnick’s plans.

He will first look to build minutes at Werder Bremen to improve his match sharpness, with his international prospects likely tied to regaining full fitness after a season without a league appearance.

Wober’s contract at Elland Road runs until 2027, and with limited involvement at the German club, a return to Leeds United appears the more likely outcome, even though Werder Bremen retain an option to sign the defender permanently for €4m.

Daniel Farke is set to be handed a significant call to make on whether the defender is given an opportunity to reboot his Elland Road chapter or whether his future ultimately lies away from west Yorkshire.