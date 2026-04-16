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QPR have ‘already spoken’ to the entourage of NAC Breda captain Boy Kemper and have ‘serious interest’ in taking him to Loftus Road in the summer.

The R’s are advancing in their plans for the summer transfer window as they look to build on this season’s Championship campaign.

Boss Julien Stephan will be keen for backing and reinforcements and QPR have spotted an option in the Netherlands.

They have been alerted to the availability of NAC star Kemper, who will be a free agent in the summer.

NAC were hoping to keep hold of Kemper on a new contract, but an agreement was not reached and he decided in the winter to seek a new challenge.

There is interest in Kemper from several clubs and, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, QPR have ‘already spoken with Kemper’s entourage’ as they explore a deal.

It is suggested that QPR have serious interest in Kemper, who operates as a left-back.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

They will though have to battle substantial competition as Kemper has suitors both within the Netherlands and abroad.

NAC have struggled in the Eredivisie this term and sit second bottom in the standings, with a battle against relegation under way.

Kemper, 26, has turned out in 29 Eredivisie games for NAC this season, even chipping in with seven goal contributions from his left-back role.

The defender, who can also operate further up the left flank as a wing-back, started his career at Ajax before moving to ADO Den Haag.

NAC snapped Kemper up in the summer of 2023 on a three-year deal.

It remains to be seen whether QPR can tempt Kemper to step down from top flight football into the second tier in England.

They are likely to point to an impressive run of form in the latter part of the season and one former Championship star believes boss Stephan has learned about the division very quickly.

QPR are second in the Championship form table over the last six games, with only Southampton having done better than the R’s.