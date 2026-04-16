Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Djaoui Cisse is ‘furious’ about his current situation at Rennes, leaving the French club ‘worried’ amid Premier League sides including Aston Villa and Leeds United being on his trail.

Cisse joined the Ligue 1 side’s youth academy in 2019 and earned a step up to the reserves two years later, with a professional contract now tying him to Roazhon Park until 2030.

The playmaker made his senior debut in February 2024 and has since featured 38 times in a Rennes shirt, also registering his first goal for the Breton club last season.

This campaign has taken a different turn, with his minutes drying up after Franck Haise’s February arrival, despite racking up 22 appearances following a bright start under Habib Beye.

The 22-year-old has not started any of the last eight matches and has spent three of the previous four on the bench, watching on from the sidelines.

According to French outlet Foot Sur 7, Cisse ‘is furious about his current situation’ at the club and that is ‘fuelling his desire to leave’ in the summer.

Rennes are suggested to now be ‘worried’ about keeping hold of Cisse, amid a bid already having arrived.

Leading the race for his signature appear to be Bayer Leverkusen, who are understood to have already tabled a €20m bid, offering a clear step up from Rennes with the lure of European football.

Interested club Bayer Leverkusen Arsenal Aston Villa Leeds United Newcastle United West Ham United Clubs keen on Cisse

It is believed the 22-year-old’s camp view a move to the Bundesliga as an ideal step for his development and is encouraging the midfielder to favour that destination this summer.

The box-to-box midfielder is also attracting strong interest from England, with Leeds and Aston Villa among the leading suitors, while West Ham United, Newcastle United and Arsenal are also monitoring his situation.

It is even claimed Leeds and West Ham are now preparing their own offers for Cisse.

With five games remaining in the campaign, the Breton club sit sixth in the standings, keeping their hopes of European football alive, although they remain under pressure with Monaco just a point behind.

Rennes will be eager to retain one of their star assets, but unless his role under Haise increases, a summer departure is beginning to look inevitable.

English clubs in the race for his signature will need to fend off Leverkusen, who have already made the first move with a concrete offer, although sides like Aston Villa and Arsenal could hold the edge should European football prove decisive.