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Tottenham Hotspur are facing competition for Galatasaray star Ugurcan Cakir, who is now being eyed by Serie A giants Inter Milan.

The north Londoners are in serious trouble at the moment, as they are in the Premier League relegation zone with six games to go.

Tottenham’s higher-ups and players have received criticism from all corners, and now Roberto De Zerbi is in charge, tasked with guiding the club to safety.

Presenter Richard Keys has admitted that he has no idea how come Spurs are at serious risk of getting relegated to the Championship.

Tottenham’s custodian duo, Guglielmo Vicario and Antonin Kinsky, have both failed to convince and Spurs have been tipped to go into the market for a new number 1.

The north London club are claimed to be plotting a triple transfer raid on Super Lig giants Galatasaray, with goalkeeper Cakir amongst the trio wanted.

The Turk’s form this season across all competitions has attracted the attention of multiple European clubs; he only joined the Cimbom last summer from Trabzonspor.

Club Years Trabzonspor 2014-2025 1461 Trabzon (loan) 2016 Galatasaray 2025- Ugurcan Cakir’s career history

According to Turkish outlet HT Spor (via Assist Analiz), Italian outfit Inter Milan are eyeing Cakir as a potential replacement for Yann Sommer.

The 37-year-old Swiss custodian’s performances at the San Siro have raised concern, and they are keen on the Galatasaray number 1.

It has been claimed that the Super Lig giants will ‘knock’ on Galatasaray’s door in the summer transfer window for the recently turned 30-year-old.

Cakir’s suitors, though, will need to pay a substantial transfer fee to take the goalkeeper out of RAMS Park.

Tottenham’s Vicario is a top target for the Nerazzurri, who have already laid the groundwork for the Italy international.

As such, it is unclear if Cakir is rated by Inter Milan as a more attractive option than the Spurs goalkeeper, but another dynamic has been added to the transfer interest in Vicario.

Cakir is not the only goalkeeping target for Spurs, as De Zerbi is keen on a Juventus goalkeeper who is not yet ready to move from the Old Lady.

Spurs will need to focus on keeping their Premier League status in the dying embers of the current campaign, before they can think about battling it out for a quality custodian like Cakir next summer.