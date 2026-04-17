Como are exploring a move for highly-rated Brazilian defender Luiz Benedetti, who is being tracked by Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

The 19-year-old centre-back has been a regular for Brazilian club Palmeiras since his debut last year and is under contract until 2029.

Benedetti’s performances for Palmeiras have caught the eye and the Serie A side are likely to have to deal with approaches for him soon.

The defender currently has interest from clubs in England, Spain and Italy, where Como have joined the hunt.

Como have been keeping tabs on Benedetti as a potential replacement for Jacobo Ramon and are ‘exploring’ a deal to sign him, according to Spanish journalist Edu Burgos.

It is suggested that Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Napoli and Barcelona are all tracking Benedetti at the moment.

Nottingham Forest could hold an advantage due to their strong relationship with Palmeiras, having previously completed deals for players such as Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa and Carlos Miguel, which could work in their favour again.

Interested club Brazilians in squad Barcelona 1 Arsenal 3 Como 2 Napoli 4 Nottingham Forest 5 Luiz Benedetti’s suitors

Vitor Pereira’s side are currently only three points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League, and if they drop into the Championship next season, the Tricky Trees would become a far less appealing destination for Benedetti.

Arsenal already have Brazilian regulars like Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, which could help Benedetti settle quickly at the club if they make a move for him.

Napoli and Barcelona represent huge clubs for Benedetti to potentially join though and are sure to appeal.

Como meanwhile have made solid progress in Italy’s Serie A under Cesc Fabregas.

They currently sit in fifth spot in Serie A, on course to secure European football, and could represent a less pressurised move into European football for Benedetti.

Palmeiras’ position is that they will not consider offers of below €25m to let Benedetti go this summer.

Benedetti won the Brazilian national title with Palmeiras at both Under-17 and Under-20 level.