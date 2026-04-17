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New Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has stressed the need to have more leaders in the team and has picked players who he wants to step up and be counted, while issuing a warning.

Currently placed inside the Premier League relegation zone, Tottenham are running out of time to save their season and have brought in De Zerbi to do the job.

Many have now written off their chances, with experienced manager Steve Bruce explaining he just cannot see them getting the points needed.

Their job has been made even more difficult by a season-ending injury to their skipper Cristian Romero, reducing De Zerbi’s options in defence and robbing Spurs of a leader.

Someone now needs to step up in his place and play the role of the leader to see Tottenham through a tough phase of the season.

One of their key starters, James Maddison, has just returned to training following a long-term injury and could be in contention for selection for the final few games.

While Maddison remains one of the leaders in the squad, manager De Zerbi insists Tottenham need a host of players to play leadership roles as they try to get out of trouble.

Tottenham star Age Ben Davies 32 Joao Palhinha 30 Yves Bissouma 29 Guglielmo Vicario 29 James Maddison 29 Oldest players in the Tottenham squad

He went on to pick Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur, Dominic Solanke, Joao Palhinha and Xavi Simons as some of the names who could fulfil that role.

Giving his view on the topic of captaincy, De Zerbi said at a press conference (7.59): “There are a lot of different type of leaders.

“The real leaders are those who talk inside the dressing room, the leader with the ball, the leader in the tough moment.

“He helps the team-mate. I think to be a stronger team, we need many, many leaders for sure.

“Maddison is different, Maddison is a top player on the pitch with the ball but also as a personality, as a character, mentality on the pitch.

“But I would like to reach this level for Micky van de Ven, for example. Bentancur is a leader. Paulinha is another leader.

“I would like to push with Solanke because Solanke is one of the best strikers in the Premier League. I want him to be stronger as a personality, as a character on the pitch.

“Xavi Simons is very young but he is a leader with the ball because he has personality, has the right character to receive the ball when the ball is hot.”

De Zerbi admits that stepping up is not easy for players given Tottenham’s situation, but warned if they do not, he will not play them.

“It is not so easy playing at this moment for us. But we need players with personality and character. Otherwise, they don’t play with me.”

Tottenham were unable to get that new manager bounce under De Zerbi as they lost their first game under him, losing 1-0 to Sunderland.

Former Premier League winger Perry Groves does not believe that the former Brighton boss can inject confidence quickly into a team that look very fragile.

Tottenham are already being linked with several players ahead of the summer transfer window, but their plans could out of the window if they are relegated.