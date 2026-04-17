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Tottenham Hotspur legend Toby Alderweireld has delivered a pointed assessment of the current Spurs squad, suggesting the campaign has laid bare the players’ true level while underlining the need for a clear and coherent vision in recruitment.

The Lilywhites are staring at the prospect of ending a 49-year stay in the first division of English football, with the club entrenched in the relegation zone on 30 points, two adrift of safety with just six games remaining.

A winless run throughout the calendar year has dragged them into the position, compounded by the league’s worst home record, with just two victories at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Injuries have played their part, but so too have a series of managerial appointments that failed to yield results, with Thomas Frank brought in last summer before being dismissed in February after leaving the north London side in 16th, having struggled to cope with the scale of the role.

Responsibility then passed to Igor Tudor, who also faced criticism after failing to spark a turnaround, with one former Spurs attacker questioning the decision to appoint him.

Last month, Roberto De Zerbi was handed the reins in a last-ditch attempt to preserve top-flight status, but any hopes of a new-manager bounce were quickly dashed as he suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland in his opening game at the Stadium of Light over the weekend.

Across the past two transfer windows, Tottenham have invested more than £200m, bringing in the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons and Conor Gallagher among others.

Trophy won Year Eredivisie 2011, 2012, 2013 Dutch Cup 2010 La Liga 2014 Qatar Cup 2022 Pro League 2023 Belgian Cup 2023 Toby Alderweireld’s career honours

Alderweireld delivered a frank assessment of Spurs’ current situation, suggesting significant changes in the squad are required while emphasising the importance of a clear long-term vision during recruitment.

The 37-year-old indicated that the season has exposed the true level of the players, stressing the need to give a manager time with the squad and make the necessary adjustments to avoid a repeat of the same issues.

He also acknowledged the scale of the challenge ahead, admitting that, based on recent performances, their chances of securing positive results appear slim.

Alderweireld told ESPN.nl: “The squad really needs a ‘rough brush’

“This season shows what players are made of.

”In addition, you need to have a clear vision.

“Give a manager time and ensure the squad improves.

“Otherwise, you will end up in the same situation again next year.

“It is going to be very difficult in any case.

“When you see them play, to be honest, you give them little chance.”

To compound their difficulties, Spurs have suffered a further setback, with club captain Cristian Romero ruled out for the remainder of the season, adding to an already extensive injury list that includes Kudus, James Maddison, and Dejan Kulusevski.

De Zerbi now prepares to face his former club Brighton at N17 on Saturday, hoping to spark a turnaround and secure Spurs’ first win of the year against a Seagulls side that have won four of their last five league matches and remain firmly in the hunt for European football.

With survival no longer entirely in their own hands, the Lilywhites must also rely on slip-ups from fellow relegation rivals West Ham United and Nottingham Forest, who sit two and three points ahead, respectively.