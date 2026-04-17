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Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has praised his side’s willingness to shift momentum when a half does not go their way, pointing to their eagerness to alter the game’s dynamic as a positive feature.

The Black Cats have enjoyed an impressive campaign, with 12 wins from 32 matches leaving them tenth in the Premier League standings, six points shy of the European places, marking a remarkable push from the newly promoted side.

Following Tony Mowbray’s advice to adopt an analytics-driven recruitment approach similar to Brighton, the Black Cats have assembled a relatively young squad with an average age of 25.1, while also having experienced figures such as Luke O’Nien, Granit Xhaka, and Nordi Mukiele.

On Sunday, they face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa at Villa Park, with the hosts struggling to maintain their form, having dropped seven points from winning positions since the start of February and recording just one victory in their last five matches.

Sunderland, meanwhile, arrive in strong form, having secured back-to-back wins and three victories from their last four outings.

When asked about the challenges of managing the team at half-time, Le Bris acknowledged that both individual characters, particularly the leaders within the group, and the overall dynamic play a role.

He highlighted the Black Cats’ energy and determination to respond when things are not going well, pointing to their willingness to push forward and shift the momentum of a game.

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However, the Frenchman also stressed that the limited time available during the interval makes it essential to communicate clearly and deliver the right message to address issues effectively.

When asked whether managing at half-time is challenging because of specific personalities or simply the overall dynamic at the break, the Sunderland head coach replied at a press conference (8:00): “Yes, probably both, but I will say that our squad this year are alive.

“And it’s good they care a lot when they don’t find a solution during the first half, when they struggle and they don’t fix problems in real time.

“They want to go forward, they want to move, they want to change the dynamic, and I think it’s really positive.

“The time is short, and we have to be clear in our heads, in our minds, to deliver the right message, otherwise sometimes it’s a problem.”

With survival secured, Sunderland are already turning their attention to the market in a bid to strengthen and build on the positives of this season, with Bologna’s Jhon Lucumi, a long-standing target, back on their radar, and the defender himself indicating he will decide his future at the end of the campaign.

The Black Cats remain pivotal in the relegation battle, with back-to-back fixtures against lower-table sides, hosting 16th-placed Nottingham Forest at the Stadium of Light on 24th April before travelling to face bottom-placed Wolves at Molineux on 2nd May.

From those fixtures, Le Bris’ side will need a significant points return to sustain any realistic hope of breaking into European contention.