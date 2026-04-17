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Derby County forward Jaydon Banel, on loan from Burnley has expressed confidence that the Rams will make the playoffs this season, adding that the team share his belief.

Banel, who arrived at the club on loan in January for the remainder of the season, has already made ten appearances for the Rams, opening his account last week with the winner in a 1-0 victory over Stoke City.

John Eustace has sparked a surge of optimism around the Derby camp, with five wins from their last eight outings lifting them to eighth in the table.

The gap to sixth-placed Hull City now stands at just five points and the run of form has fuelled belief that a late push remains within reach.

Hull and Wrexham, the two sides they must overhaul, are both without a win in their last three matches, leaving Derby County confident that positive results of their own could keep a playoff charge alive.

On Saturday at Pride Park, they face an Oxford United side rooted in the relegation zone and in urgent need of a result that could lift them clear, provided fellow strugglers West Brom also slip.

Banel has voiced confidence ahead of the decisive stretch, suggesting the squad are in strong physical condition as they approach the final games with the playoffs firmly in sight.

Remaining games Home/away Oxford United Home Norwich City Away QPR Away Sheffield United Home Derby County’s remaining games

He said to RamsTV (2:23): “Body is feeling good for the last six games, because we know we’re going into the playoffs.”

The Burley loanee emphasised that his focus is firmly on the objective, highlighting the team’s strong collective spirit and suggesting a shared belief within the Rams camp that securing a playoff place is well within reach.

“Yes, for sure.

“And that’s the only thing I’m looking forward to, and as I say, the team has been great.

“I think everybody thinks like me that we’re going to the playoffs.”

In the clash against the Potters, the Rams were dealt a major setback as leading scorer Patrick Agyemang was ruled out for the season, with Eustace admitting the blow left the American devastated and ended his home World Cup hopes, presenting an opportune opening for the Burnley loanee.

The 21-year-old is not expected to remain beyond the end of the season, with the Rams holding no option to turn his loan from Burnley into a permanent move.

A product of Ajax’s youth academy, he arrived at Turf Moor last year in a seven-figure deal and has since made five senior appearances, scoring his first goal for Burnley in an FA Cup outing earlier this year.

While he continues to chase promotion with the Rams, his parent club are navigating a difficult Premier League campaign, sitting 12 points adrift of safety with just six matches remaining, leaving relegation an increasingly probable outcome.

With his contract at the club running until 2029, the Clarets could yet turn to the young forward as part of their efforts to mount an immediate return to the top flight should they drop.