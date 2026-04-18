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Dino Toppmoller is on Crystal Palace’s shortlist for the summer, and he would prefer to manage in England, despite interest from clubs in Germany.

The London club started the current season brightly, after they had a brilliant last season, in which they won the FA Cup under Oliver Glasner.

The Eagles started the campaign by winning the FA Community Shield, but their season has not gone as expected amid Glasner announcing his summer exit.

Palace are currently 13th in the league table, though they are doing well in the Conference League.

Glasner’s men defeated Fiorentina over two legs in the Conference League, continuing to keep hopes of silverware alive.

The Austrian boss is set for a Selhurst Park exit at the end of the current campaign and the London club are looking for a new manager.

A number of managers around Europe have been linked with the job at Selhurst Park, which could well prove to be appealing.

Club managed SV Mehring Hamm Benfica Dudelange Virton Eintracht Frankfurt Clubs Dino Toppmoller has managed

Now, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, ex-Eintracht Frankfurt boss Toppmoller is on Crystal Palace’s shortlist.

He has also had interest from Bournemouth along with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt boss, though, would prefer manage a Premier League club, leaving Wolfsburg looking like a more unlikely option.

Toppmoller managed in Luxembourg and Belgium before he had a three-year spell with Die Adler, which ended earlier this year.

The 45-year-old had an impressive 55.2 per cent win rate at the German outfit and he could be on his way to England next season.

Current Crystal Palace boss Glasner also managed Eintracht Frankfurt before he headed to England to take over at Selhurst Park.