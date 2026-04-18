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Former Inter Milan goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca is not keen on seeing Tottenham Hotspur custodian Guglielmo Vicario arrive as a replacement for Yann Sommer, insisting that he would take Aston Villa shot-stopper Emi Martinez instead.

Vicario’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has become increasingly uncertain with speculation of a summer return to Italy.

Prior to his move to the Premier League, Vicario spent his entire career in Italy and his stock in Serie A remains high despite Spurs’ troubles.

Inter Milan want to bring in a new goalkeeper in the summer and have been credited with preferring Vicario over Martinez, not least due to the lower cost in terms of wages a deal would represent.

Last month, Inter Milan sent their sporting director to London to lay the groundwork on a possible deal for Vicario.

It has been suggested that Vicario is ready to end his time at Tottenham to return to Italy with Inter Milan.

Former Italy goalkeeper Pagliuca, though, does not see Vicario as a suitable replacement for 37-year-old Sommer, whose contract with Inter Milan is set to expire this summer.

Goalkeeper Age Antonin Kinsky 23 Brandon Austin 27 Guglielmo Vicario 29 Tottenham’s first team goalkeepers

“Vicario to Inter to succeed Sommer, or as backup? I wouldn’t take him”, Pagliuca was quoted as saying by Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Pagliuca would instead welcome the arrival of Martinez, who had been widely expected to leave Aston Villa last summer, but ended up staying put.

“Instead of the Swiss [Sommer], I’d take Dibu Martinez, who’s eager for new experiences and is, with [Gianluigi] Donnarumma, the best goalkeeper in the world right now.”

Tottenham remain deep in trouble in the Premier League and Antonin Kinsky started between the sticks for their 2-2 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

Vicario, who continues to have national team ambitions for Italy, is unlikely to want to drop into the Championship with Spurs.

Kinsky however may be more likely to stay in the second tier and could see an opportunity to cement his place as the first choice between the sticks for Roberto De Zerbi.