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Wolves have been slammed for their performance in a 3-0 loss to Leeds United at Elland Road, with former Premier League hitman Dean Ashton telling the Old Gold players they need to show more.

While Wolves have effectively been heading down to the Championship for several months now, despite never-say-die messages from the camp, there has been an emphasis on improved performances they can take into next term.

Rob Edwards’ side did grab notable wins over Aston Villa and Liverpool, but have reverted to type in recent weeks and arrived at Leeds on the back of a 4-0 thrashing at West Ham United.

They were 2-0 down at Leeds by the 20th minute and then offered little to suggest they could get back into the game, ultimately conceding again in stoppage time.

Ashton was not impressed with what he saw and argued that there was not enough desire or even willingness to do the basics.

The former Premier League star insists it is a privilege to play for a club like Wolves and to do so in the top flight and the players need to show they understand that.

He did not spare Edwards from criticism, arguing that the Wolves boss did not manage to affect the game with his changes.

Game Competition Tottenham Hotspur (H) Premier League Sunderland (H) Premier League Brighton (A) Premier League Fulham (H) Premier League Burnley (A) Premier League Wolves’ remaining games this season

“The performance has been nowhere near good enough. The desire wasn’t good enough”, Ashton said on talkSPORT (17:11, 18th April).

“The basics, it is a privilege to be a Premier League player, a privilege to play for a team like Wolves, and you’ve got to show that, to show that appreciation to all these people who turned up, travel the country, came to Yorkshire to support you.

“You’ve got to show more than they did today and they did at the London Stadium.

“Yes, you’re going to get relegated, but you’ve got to accept [the criticism], and the manager, he didn’t make changes after last week’s performance.

“He didn’t make changes within the game that affected things. His assistant was shouting things, but the performance just didn’t get better.”

Edwards will need to find a way to make sure Wolves’ season does not end with a whimper and there must be real concern that players with their eyes on the exit door will go through the motions.

Already vultures are circling, with goalkeeper Jose Sa a target for Turkish side Besiktas, who also want striker Tolu Arokodare from the Old Gold.

Despite Wolves fans likely feeling this season is one to forget, defender Hugo Bueno has revealed he is enjoying the campaign due to the amount of playing time he is receiving.

Bueno completed the full 90 minutes at Elland Road and was booked in injury time.