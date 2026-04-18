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Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has insisted that the Whites need to maintain performance levels ahead of their clash against Wolves – match preview here.

The 35-year-old joined the Whites in 2023 from Newcastle United, where he did not want to remain as third-choice goalkeeper.

Darlow has been the preferred option between the posts for Daniel Farke’s side in most matches this year, taking the spot from Lucas Perri, who faced criticism for his form.

The Wales international has repaid that faith through a series of impressive performances to help put Leeds on the brink of survival.

Farke’s side are coming off a huge victory at Old Trafford against Manchester United, their first league win at the ground in 45 years, and following the result, Peacocks legend Dominic Matteo lauded the collective effort of the squad.

The win has boosted their survival hopes this season, as Leeds are currently six points clear of the relegation zone and after 32 matches sit 15th in the Premier League with 36 points.

Darlow stressed the need for his side to sustain their performance levels, with consistency being the key, heading into the game against Wolves.

He also emphasised carrying forward recent performance levels and acknowledged Wolves’ quality and fighting spirit, with full concentration required.

Goalkeeper Nationality Karl Darlow Welsh Illan Meslier French Lucas Perri Brazilian Alex Cairns English Leeds United’s first team goalkeepers

Darlow said via Leeds’ official website: “It is the quality of performance more than anything that I hope we can take on into the next game and make sure we maintain the performance levels that we did.

“They have got great quality which we know we have to be respectful of.

“We know that they are going to fight.

“They are obviously a good side that we know we need to be concentrated on and make sure that we take care of business.”

One former Leeds attacker feels that Darlow’s form means the side no longer have a question mark over the goalkeeping position.

If he continues as number 1, that could well cause Perri to consider his future.

The Brazilian was widely though of as Leeds’ number 1 when he signed last summer.