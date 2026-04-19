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Fixture: Celtic vs St Mirren

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs St Mirren for this afternoon’s Scottish Cup semi-final clash at Hampden.

While O’Neill has stabilised Celtic and put them back in contention for the Scottish Premiership, with one former star feeling momentum is now swinging back towards them, he also has them in the running for the Scottish Cup.

The prospect of a domestic double is within reach, something which would have seemed fanciful during the dark days of Wilfried Nancy’s time as boss.

There do remain question marks over just how capable O’Neill’s side are, with particular questions around the attacking signings made in January.

One former striker has taken aim at Tomas Cvancara and is not sure how Celtic signed him.

O’Neill insists he is relishing the semi-final clash at Hampden, but is aware that defeat could have a negative effect on the remainder of the season.

St Mirren, who still have concerns about staying clear of the relegation zone in the Scottish Premiership, only narrowly lost 1-0 to Celtic at Celtic Park in their last outing.

Before then they had grabbed back to back wins over Falkirk and Aberdeen.

O’Neill has Viljami Sinisalo in goal in the Celtic lineup vs St Mirren this afternoon, while in defence the Bhoys boss goes with Anthony Ralston, Auston Trusty, Benjamin Arthur and Kieran Tierney.

Celtic will want to dominate in the engine room and they go with Callum McGregor and Arne Engels, while Benjamin Nygren, Sebastian Tounetki and Yang support Daizen Maeda.

If O’Neill needs to shake up his Celtic lineup vs St Mirren during the course of the 90 minutes he can look to his bench for options that include Junior Adamu and Luke McCowan.

Celtic Lineup vs St Mirren

Sinisalo, Ralston, Trusty, Arthur, Tierney, McGregor, Engels, Nygren, Tounketi, Yang, Maeda

Substitutes: Doohan, Adamu, McCowan, Iheanacho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Saracchi, Hatate, Murray, Forrest